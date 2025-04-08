Govt launches e-Shram drive for gig workers | Registration process, key benefits explained The Labour Department has launched a special campaign to register gig and platform workers on the Ministry of Labour and Employment’s e-Shram portal. The move aims to bring gig workers under formal social security coverage, including health benefits, under Ayushman Bharat - PM Jan Arogya Yojana.

e-Shram Gig Workers Registration 2025: The Labour Department has initiated a special campaign to register gig workers on the Ministry of Labour and Employment's e-Shram portal. This effort aims to formalise the gig economy by providing workers with social security coverage and health assistance under the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. Gig workers aged 16 to 59 are encouraged to register by submitting their Aadhaar number, PAN, and Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers online.

According to a NITI Aayog report, India's gig workforce was estimated at 7.7 million in 2020-21 and is projected to expand to 23.5 million by 2029-30. This growth highlights the importance of integrating gig workers into formal social security frameworks. ​

About e-Shram portal

Launched by the Ministry of Labour and Employment in August 2021, the e-Shram portal is designed to create a centralized database of unorganized workers, including gig and platform workers. This initiative enables the government to deliver social security benefits effectively and formulate targeted policies for the unorganized sector. ​

Who will benefit from this initiative?

The inclusion of gig and platform workers—such as delivery personnel, ride-hailing drivers, freelancers, and other independent contractors—into the e-Shram portal allows them to access social security schemes previously unavailable to them. This move aims to provide a safety net for workers who typically lack formal employment benefits. ​

Which social security benefits will be available?

Health Insurance Coverage: Access to healthcare services under schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), offering financial protection against medical expenses. ​

Accidental Insurance: Coverage for accidents leading to disability or death, providing financial support to workers and their families. ​

Coverage for accidents leading to disability or death, providing financial support to workers and their families. ​ Pension Schemes: Opportunities to enroll in pension plans ensuring financial stability during retirement. ​

Eligibility criteria

Age requirement: Between 16 and 59 years. ​

Employment status: Engaged in the unorganised sector as a gig or platform worker. ​

Identification: Possess an Aadhaar card linked to a mobile number. ​

Bank account: Have an active bank account for the transfer of benefits. ​

Required documents for registration

Aadhaar card: For identity verification. ​

Mobile number: Linked with Aadhaar for OTP verification. ​

Bank account details: To facilitate direct benefit transfers. ​

Registration process

Visit the e-Shram portal: Access the official e-Shram website.

Self-registration: Enter the mobile number linked with Aadhaar and verify via OTP. ​

Provide personal details: Fill in necessary information such as name, occupation, address, and bank details. ​

Submit and receive UAN: Upon successful submission, a Unique Account Number (UAN) is generated, serving as the worker's identity in the unorganised sector. ​

Process complete: All the citizens who have already registered under the e-Shram portal can now visit the official website to login officially.

The integration of gig and platform workers into the e-Shram portal is a crucial step toward acknowledging and safeguarding the rights of India's unorganised workforce. By offering access to welfare schemes and social security, the government aims to improve their economic stability and ensure they are not left out of the country’s growth story.