Govt issues Ordinance exempting foreign investments in G-secs from capital gains tax: What does it mean?

New Delhi:

At a time when India is facing multiple challenges - rising crude oil prices, risk of inflation and the prospect of a weaker monsoon - the government has announced a series of reforms aimed at making India a leading destination for foreign investors. The Centre on Friday promulgated the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, granting tax exemption to Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) on capital gains and interest income arising from investments in government securities (G-Sec). The exemption would be applicable with effect from April 1. This means the exemption would apply to any interest or capital gains arising to FPIs on or after April 1 in respect of investments in G-Secs, the finance ministry said in a statement.

With a view to enhancing participation by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in G-Sec, the government has decided to expand the list of specified securities under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) to also include new issuances in Government securities.

According to the notification, "Any interest on Government security, and any capital gains arising from the sale, exchange or transfer of such Government security" shall be exempt in the case of "a foreign institutional investor."

What it means?

Foreign investors are subject to a long-term capital gains tax of 12.5 per cent on listed shares and bonds held longer than 12 months. They pay a withholding tax of 20 per cent on interest earned in government bonds. The Ordinance, signed by President Droupadi Murmu, completely wipes these taxes out.

This offers foreign investors a highly attractive, tax-free alternative to keep their dollars in India. As a result, they may stop withdrawing funds from Indian equities. Also, persistent selling by FIIs, along with high global oil prices, has weighed on the domestic currency, which recently fell to record lows. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pulled out a net Rs 2.63 lakh crore from India, so far in 2026.

The ordinance marks an important milestone in the evolution of India's debt markets. By improving the investment environment for global institutional investors, the measure has the potential to enhance market depth and strengthen capital inflows, said Rajeev Juneja, President, PHDCCI.

The move is aimed at triggering a massive 'dollar inbox' via the debt market to stabilise the rupee and protect the RBI's forex reserves.

"These measures will help in the development of a smooth yield curve, and attract stable systematic inflow of long-term, patient foreign capital, including long-term investors such as pension funds, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds. This is also expected to boost foreign exchange inflows for the country," the government said.