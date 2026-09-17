Govt cuts export levies on petrol, diesel and ATF for next fortnight | Check revised rates

New Delhi:

The government has cut export levies on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), with the revised rates taking into effect from September 16 and remaining applicable for the next fortnight, according to notifications issued by the Finance Ministry, according to notifications issued by the Finance Ministry late Wednesday.

Check revised rates here

According to the latest notifications, the export levy on petrol has been reduced by Rs 1 per litre to Rs 0.5 per litre from Rs 1.5 per litre. The levy on diesel has been cut by Rs 5 per litre to Rs 20 from Rs 25, while the levy on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been lowered by Rs 4 per litre to Rs 15 from Rs 19.

The revised rates, effective from September 16, will remain in force for the next fortnight and apply to the rates introduced from September 1.

For diesel, the earlier levy of Rs 25 per litre comprised Rs 24 per litre of Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) and Rs 1 per litre of Road and Infrastructure Cess (RIC). Under the revised structure, SAED has been reduced to Rs 20 per litre, while the RIC has been withdrawn.

The Finance Ministry, through separate notifications, revised the SAED on petrol and diesel to Rs 0.5 per litre and Rs 20 per litre, respectively, while reducing the levy on ATF to Rs 15 per litre.

The government has also withdrawn the Rs 1 per litre RIC on diesel exports imposed during the previous review. The September 1 notification had increased the cess on diesel exports from nil to Rs 1 per litre.

The export levies were introduced with effect from March 27, 2026, to discourage exports and ensure adequate domestic availability of petroleum products amid the West Asia crisis.

No change in domestic rates

The export levy rates are reviewed every fortnight based on the average international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

In the previous revision, effective from September 1, the export levy on petrol was set at Rs 1.5 per litre, while the overall levy on diesel stood at Rs 25 per litre and that on ATF at Rs 19 per litre.

There has been no change in the existing excise duty rates on petrol and diesel for domestic consumption.

(With ANI inputs)

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