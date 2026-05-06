Govt approves railway projects worth Rs 23,437 crore to improve connectivity to these tourist destinations

New Delhi:

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved three projects of the Ministry of Railways worth approximately Rs 23,437 crore. These projects include the construction of the third and fourth railway lines on the Nagda-Mathura, Guntakal-Wadi, and Burhwal-Sitapur sections. According to a statement issued by the government, the increased capacity of the railway lines will significantly improve traffic, thereby enhancing the operational efficiency and reliability of Indian Railways' services. These multi-line projects will facilitate operations and reduce congestion and are expected to be completed by 2030-31.

The project will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 901 km

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said these rail sections are part of congested rail routes and the new lines will facilitate smoother operations between major cities and towns. The government said these projects have been designed under the 'Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti National Master Plan' to enhance multi-modal connectivity and logistical efficiency, thereby ensuring seamless movement of people, goods and services. These projects, covering 19 districts in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, will add approximately 901 kilometres to the Indian Railways network. This will improve rail connectivity for approximately 8.3 million people across approximately 4,161 villages.

Better connectivity to major tourist destinations

These projects will also improve connectivity to major tourist destinations, including the Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ranthambore National Park, Kuno National Park, Keoladeo National Park, Mathura, Vrindavan, and Naimisharanya. From a freight perspective, these rail routes are crucial for the transportation of products such as coal, food grains, cement, petroleum products, steel, iron ore, containers, and fertilisers.

The increased capacity is expected to handle an additional 60 million tons of freight annually. Highlighting the environmental benefits of these projects, the Railway Minister said they will reduce oil imports by approximately 370 million litres and carbon emissions by 1.85 billion kilograms, equivalent to planting approximately 70 million trees.

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