The government has further increased the windfall gains tax on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF, or jet fuel) exports. The government has kept the duty on petrol at zero. These changes will apply for 15 days starting November 16. The total duty on diesel exports, including Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) and Road and Infrastructure Cess, has now been increased to Rs 14 per litre. Earlier, it was Rs 11.5 per litre. The windfall tax on ATF exports has been increased from Rs 11 per litre to Rs 12.5 per litre.

The Finance Ministry said in a notification that these changes to the windfall gains tax will take effect from November 16, 2026. The existing duty on petrol and diesel available for domestic consumption remains unchanged.

What happened in the windfall tax change in October?

The government increased the windfall tax on ATF exports from Rs 10.5 per litre to Rs 11 per litre for a 15-day period starting October 31. The total duty, including Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) and Road and Infrastructure Cess, on diesel exports was increased from Rs 8.5 per litre to Rs 11.5 per litre. The windfall tax on petrol exports was reduced from Rs 2.5 per litre to zero.

Earlier, the government increased the windfall tax on petrol exports from Rs 0.5 per litre to Rs 2.5 per litre for 15 days starting October 16. The government reduced the duty on diesel exports from Rs 16 per litre to Rs 8.5 per litre. The duty on diesel exports was reduced from Rs 20 per litre to Rs 16 per litre for 15 days starting October 1. The duty on ATF exports was reduced from Rs 15 per litre to Rs 10.5 per litre. While this tax on petrol exports remained unchanged, the rate was retained at Rs 0.5 per litre.

Why is windfall tax applicable?

The objective of the windfall tax is to ensure that exporters do not make unfair profits by taking advantage of rising global crude oil prices and that petroleum products remain adequately available domestically. The rate of the windfall tax is reviewed every 15 days based on the average oil prices of the previous two weeks. Crude oil is extracted from land and sea, then refined and converted into petrol, diesel, and air turbine fuel (ATF).

India first implemented the Windfall Gains Tax in July 2022. It was then repealed two years later in December 2024. However, the US-Israel war against Iran that began in February 2026 led to a sharp rise in crude oil prices. Consequently, the levy was reinstated in March 2026. At that time, the duty was imposed on diesel and ATF exports, and it remains in effect. The duty was also reinstated on petrol exports from May 2026.

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