Gorakhpur-Shamli Expressway: 700 km-long project to connect eastern-western UP | Check route, key details The 700 km Gorakhpur–Shamli Expressway will connect eastern and western Uttar Pradesh in just 6 hours. Covering 22 districts, the solar-powered greenfield project will boost land prices and create jobs.

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh is preparing to build its largest expressway, a project that will surpass the Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj, which at 570 km is currently the state’s longest road. The new expressway will link eastern Uttar Pradesh to western Uttar Pradesh and is expected to reduce travel time between the two regions to just six hours.

Uttar Pradesh, the state with the highest number of expressways in the country, is now planning a 700-km, six-lane expressway that will be developed entirely as a greenfield project. The road will pass through 22 districts, benefit a large population, and is also expected to push up land prices for farmers in these regions.

Shamli-Gorakhpur Expressway route

The proposed Gorakhpur-Shamli Expressway will be the second major route connecting eastern and western Uttar Pradesh. At present, the Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj is under construction, but once the 700-km Gorakhpur-Shamli Expressway is complete, it will make travel far easier for residents of eastern Uttar Pradesh who wish to visit Mussoorie, Dehradun, Haridwar, and Rishikesh. Journeys that now take more than 12 hours could be completed in only six hours. The project will shorten the Gorakhpur-Shamli distance by about 200 km and will use greenfield technology, with solar power meeting all its operational energy needs.

The expressway will pass through 22 districts and 37 tehsils, bringing not just faster travel but also increased land values for local communities. It is expected to create employment opportunities during and after construction. As per media reports the drone survey to map out the route will begin this month.

Which districts will be covered

The Gorakhpur-Shamli Expressway will pass through Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharth Nagar, Balrampur, Bahraich, Sitapur, Lucknow, Hardoi, Bijnor, Amroha, Saharanpur, Agra, Muzaffarnagar, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Rampur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Sambhal, Meerut, and Shamli. The new route will allow people to travel from Gorakhpur to Haridwar in about eight hours, offering a major improvement in connectivity across the state.

Project cost

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is currently preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Gorakhpur–Shamli Expressway. Land surveys in several districts have already been completed. The project is estimated to cost approximately Rs 35,000 crore, including expenses for land acquisition. Once operational, the expressway will be a significant addition to Uttar Pradesh’s transport infrastructure, strengthening links between eastern and western regions while also spurring economic activity.