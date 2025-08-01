Gorakhpur Link Expressway: Toll collection starts, two-wheelers too need to pay - Check details Gorakhpur Link Expressway: Before the operationalisation of the toll booth, toll booth employees were printing slips for the vehicles, but neither were they given to commuters nor were they asked to pay the toll tax.

Gorakhpur:

The Bhagwanpur Toll Plaza of Gorakhpur Link Expressway is now operational. After its operationalisation, commuters travelling on the Link Expressway are required to pay toll tax. Notably, toll tax payment can be made only through cash or a FASTag. Along with four-wheelers, bike, auto, and tractor owners are required to pay toll tax, but only in cash.

Gorakhpur Link Expressway Toll Rates

Bike, auto single journey Rs 140, return journey Rs 230, monthly pass Rs 2,280

Car, jeep, van, single journey Rs 285, return journey Rs 455, monthly pass Rs 4,560

Light mini bus single journey Rs 440, return journey Rs 705, monthly pass Rs 7,050

The rate list was pasted at the toll plaza, Bhagwanpur, on Tuesday. It was put up so that the passengers coming with their vehicles can easily see the rates at the toll booth.

Toll Plaza Has 12 Lanes

The toll plaza on the expressway built by UPDA has 12 lanes, out of which three lanes are reversible. Due to this, these three toll booths can be used from both sides at the time of a traffic jam due to an increase in the number of vehicles. Notably, the trial of the system has been going on for about ten days.

Interchange Toll Booths

Interchange toll booths have been built at a total of nine places on the link expressway; in the trial, all the interchange toll booths are seen to be connected to each other.

According to UPDA Executive Engineer PP Verma, the toll plaza became operational at midnight on July 31st.

Earlier, UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Gorakhpur Link Expressway. It has been built at a cost of over Rs 7,000 crore. CM Yogi termed the inauguration a ‘game-changer’, as he stressed that Uttar Pradesh was no longer ‘BIMARU’ State rather an ‘Expressway State’.