Gopichand Hinduja, Hinduja Group chairman, dies at 85, say sources close to family

Hinduja Group Chairman and Indian-origin billionaire Gopichand P Hinduja died in a London hospital on Tuesday, news agency PTI quoted family sources as saying. He was 85 years old. He was the eldest of the four Hinduja brothers and had been unwell for a long time. Fondly known as 'GP' in business circles, he is survived by his wife, Sunita, sons Sanjay and Dheeraj, and daughter, Rita.

Gopichand, who belonged to the second generation of the Hinduja family, succeeded his elder brother, Srichand, as chairman following his death in May 2023.

Gopichand Hinduja's education

GP graduated from Bombay’s Jai Hind College in 1959. He holds an Honorary Doctorate of Law from the University of Westminster and an Honorary Doctorate of Economics from Richmond College, London.

Joined family business in 1959

He joined the family business in Mumbai in 1959. He was one of the architects of the transformation of the Group from an Indo-Middle East trading operation into a multi-billion dollar transnational conglomerate.

Gopichand Hinduja's business philosophy

His business philosophy can best be summed up in the words "common sense." Following the acquisition of Gulf Oil in 1984, a significant business decision was made when the group acquired Ashok Leyland, a struggling major player in the Indian automobile sector, in 1987.

This move was considered the first major NRI investment in India at the time. This acquisition not only gave Ashok Leyland a new lease of life but also established it as one of the most successful and inspiring turnarounds in Indian corporate history.

He was the one who led the group's forays into power and infrastructure sectors, spearheading the task of shaping the group's plan for building multi-GW Energy generation capacity in India.