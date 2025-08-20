Good news for train commuters: Passenger Reservation System can now book 25,000 tickets per minute Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the capacity enhancement and technological upgradation is an ongoing process of Indian Railways. Presently, the booking capacity of the current PRS is about 25,000 tickets per minute, he added.

New Delhi:

Here comes a big update for the regular train commuters. The Indian Railways has undertaken a complete upgradation of the Passenger Reservation System, which at present can book 25,000 tickets per minute, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Vaishnaw says technological upgradation is an ongoing process

In a written reply to a question on the steps taken by the Indian Railways to upgrade the Passenger Reservation System (PRS), Vaishnaw stated that the capacity enhancement and technological upgradation is an ongoing process of Indian Railways. Presently, the booking capacity of the current PRS is about 25,000 tickets per minute.

As per the updates from Vaishnaw, the Indian Railways has undertaken a complete upgradation of the PRS, which involves upgrade and replacement of hardware, software, network equipment, security infrastructure and functionalities on new technology with designs capable of handling new features.

Upgradation work done at cost of Rs 182 crore

He said that the new system is designed for more than four times the present capacity and added that the upgradation work has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 182 crore.

Talking about the initiatives taken on booking web applications, Vaishnaw stated that the Railways recently launched the RailOne App, which enables passengers to book reserved as well as unreserved tickets on their mobile phones. “This, in effect, brings the PRS facility to the passengers’ palms,” he said.

With inputs from PTI