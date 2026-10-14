Modi Cabinet approves 78-day productivity-linked bonus worth Rs 2,009 crore for railway employees

New Delhi:

In a piece of good news for the Indian Railway employees, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved payment of PLB of 78 days for Rs 2009.61 crore to 11,40,770 railway employees, in recognition of the excellent performance by the Railway staff. Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Durga Puja/Dusshera holidays. This year also, the PLB amount equivalent to 78 days' wages is being paid to about 11.40 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees.

Maximum amount payable per eligible employee is Rs.17,951 for 78 days

The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs.17,951/- for 78 days. This amount will be paid to various categories, of Railway staff like Track maintainers, Loco Pilots, Train Managers (Guards), Station Masters, Supervisors, Technicians, Technician Helpers, Pointsman, Ministerial staff and other Group 'C staff.

The Union Cabinet said the performance of Railways in the year 2025-26 was very good and the Railways loaded a record cargo of 1670 million tonnes and carried nearly 7.41 billion passengers.

What railway employees are getting currently?

The current PLB calculation uses a wage ceiling of Rs 7,000 and a period of 78 days, resulting in a bonus of Rs 17,951 for non-gazetted railway employees. In the meantime, the Indian Railways Technical Supervisors' Association (IRTSA) has sought an increase in the ceiling to Rs 18,000 plus dearness allowance (DA) for Level-2 employees and above, proportionate to their higher pay levels.

Apart from this, the association also argued that the existing ceiling needs revision, pointing to a minimum wage of Rs 21,000 for unskilled workers. Moreover, based on a ceiling of Rs 18,000, it has recommended raising the annual bonus to at least Rs 46,184.

Railway Board warns against fake bonus letter

The latest decision from the Union Cabinet comes after the Railway Board warned against a forged letter circulating on social media that purported to announce the sanction of a 78-day PLB for the 2025-26 financial year. The fake letter on October 6 claimed that the Centre had approved a payment of Rs 41,149. In a communication to railway general managers dated October 7, the board said the document carried a forged signature and had not been issued by it.



Moreover, the board also directed railway offices not to act on the document or make payments based on it. The board also asked officials and employees to verify bonus-related communications through the official Railway Board or Ministry of Railways websites.

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