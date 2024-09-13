Good news for pensioners: Postal department to provide doorstep services to submit digital life certificates

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Representational Image

In a significant move to aid elderly pensioners, the postal department will now provide doorstep delivery services to assist with the submission of digital life certificates (DLCs), as announced in an official statement on Friday.

This initiative is part of the upcoming DLC Campaign 3.0, which the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) will roll out from November 1-30, 2024. The campaign will take place across all district headquarters and major cities in India.

A preparatory meeting for the campaign, held on September 12, 2024, was attended by key officials including V Srinivas, Secretary (DoPPW); Sanjay Sharan, Director General of Postal Services; Rajul Bhatt, Deputy Director General of Posts; and R Viswesvaran, MD & CEO of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB). During the meeting, it was agreed that district post offices would work closely with pensioner welfare associations, pension disbursing banks, and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to implement the campaign.

Pensioners will be able to submit their Jeevan Pramaan (DLC) at district post offices using face authentication via an Android smartphone. Additionally, the postal department will extend its services to pensioners' doorsteps to ensure they can meet the submission requirements without difficulty.

The campaign will be widely publicised through banners, social media, SMS, and short videos to reach as many pensioners as possible. UIDAI and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will provide technical support during the campaign.

This initiative aims to enhance digital empowerment among pensioners and significantly improve their ease of living. In the previous DLC Campaign 2.0 held in 2023, over 1.45 crore pensioners successfully submitted their DLCs across 100 cities.

(PTI inputs)