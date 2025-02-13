Good news for mobile users: TRAI tightens rules to curb spam calls, prescribes fines of up to Rs 10 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY The new rules will be implemented in two phases within 30 and 60 days.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has further tightened rules to curb unsolicited calls and messages. According to the telecom regulator, telecom operators will now face financial penalties in case they fail to implement the provisions of the rule.



Fine of up to Rs 10 lakh

Telecom regulator TRAI has intensified its crackdown on pesky calls and messages. In case of case of failure of the access providers to implement amendments in the regulation in Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, a graded penalty will be imposed.

"A financial disincentive (FD) of Rs 2 lakh for the first instance of violation, Rs 5 lakh for the second instance of violation and Rs 10 lakh per instance for subsequent instances of violation, shall be imposed on access providers in case of misreporting of the count of UCC," TRAI said.

The new penalties will be levied in addition to existing fines imposed on telecom operators against invalid closure of complaints, and not fulfilling their obligations in respect of registration of approved message headers and content templates.

Bans 10-digit numbers for telemarketing

The amendment restricts senders from using normal 10-digit numbers for telemarketing, ensuring that all commercial communications originate from designated headers or specific number series.

More power to make a complaint

The TRAI has given more power to subscribers for filing complaints. Consumers will be able to make complaints against spam calls or Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC) and messages sent by unregistered senders without the need to first register their preferences for blocking or receiving commercial communications.

7 days to report spam

Once the new norms are rolled out, subscribers will get 7 days to report pesky calls and SMSs. Earlier, this limit was for three days.

Prompt actions

Access providers will now have to take action against the UCC from unregistered senders swiftly as the TRAI has reduced the time frame from 30 days to 5 days.

To enable faster action, the criterion for taking action has been revised. It has been modified to 'having 5 complaints against the sender in last 10 days’ as compared to ‘having 10 complaints against the sender in last 7 days’ earlier.