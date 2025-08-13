Good news for Delhi-Punjab commuters: Rs 3,167 crore Chandigarh-Ambala expressway nears completion The corridor is spread over an area of almost 395 hectares and is divided into two packages. The Package- 1, which runs for almost 31.23 km from Devinagar on the Ambala–Hisar road to IT City Chowk, is 65 per cent complete.

Chandigarh:

Aimed at easing congestion across Punjab’s Chandigarh, Zirakpur, Panchkula, Mohali, and Kharar, the Rs 3,167 crore Chandigarh–Ambala Greenfield Corridor, which is a 61.23 km six-lane expressway, is set to be unveiled. The project is in its final stages and aims at offering smoother links between Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, the Tribune reports.

Corridor Divided In Two Packages

The corridor is spread over an area of almost 395 hectares and is divided into two packages. The Package- 1, which runs for almost 31.23 km from Devinagar on the Ambala–Hisar road to IT City Chowk, is 65 per cent complete. It is expected to be open to the public as soon as March 2026.

Package-2 stretches from IT City Chowk in Mohali to Kurali on the Kurali–Siswan road and nears completion with 95 per cent of the work already done. It is slated for inauguration by the end of September, i.e. September 30, 2025.

Greenfield Road Project

Being popularised as the Mohali–Kurali bypass, it will create a new Greenfield Road project designed to ease traffic congestion. The stretch will divert vehicles away from the crowded areas of Mohali, Kharar, and Kurali as it will create a new route that bypasses NH-205-A. This bypass will also offer a direct link from Delhi and Haryana to the Mohali International Airport Chowk.

Moreover, Package-1 will feature bridges, flyovers, service roads, and several underpasses that will ensure seamless travel between Ambala and Chandigarh, ensuring enhanced logistics between the two prime locations in Punjab. The project also features a spur road leading to Lalru and includes a four-lane stretch within Punjab.

Chandigarh - Delhi Travel To Be Reduced

The stretch will significantly curtail the travel time between Chandigarh and Delhi, given its high embankment design along with the access-controlled structure. Due to the project, the real estate sector around the areas, including New Chandigarh, Kurali, Kharar, IT City Mohali, is already witnessing a boost.