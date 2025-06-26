Good news for Delhi-Jaipur commuters: High-speed corridor to reduce travel time from July, check details Under the current scenario, people travelling from Delhi to Jaipur are required to exit the Delhi-Mumbai expressway at the Bhandhrej toll plaza in Dausa.

New Delhi:

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to open a 67-km-long corridor from the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, which will connect Bandikui with Jaipur through a four-lane access-controlled road from July, according to officials. This will effectively reduce the travel time by about an hour. The 67-km-long spur will prove to be highly helpful for commuters travelling between Delhi, Gurugram and Jaipur as they will be able to avoid the congested NH 44. Also, the distance between these cities will be reduced by at least 12 km, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

To Much Travel Time

Under the current scenario, people travelling from Delhi to Jaipur are required to exit the Delhi-Mumbai expressway at the Bhandhrej toll plaza in Dausa. After that, commuters have to take the Jaipur-Agra highway (NH 44), which generally remains congested. Thus, the travel time considerably increases.

Presently, the travel time between Delhi to Bhandhrej, a distance of 245 kms, is around 2 hours and 30 minutes on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. Notably, the remaining 69 km of distance takes another 1.5 hours. Once the high-speed corridor is opened for public use, the travel time between the two cities is expected to come down by at least an hour.

Expressway Spur From Bandikui To Jaipur Completed

HT quotes NHAI regional officer (Rajasthan), Pradeep Atri as saying that the construction work on 67.8 km of the expressway spur from Bandikui to Jaipur has been completed, emphasising that the spur will be opened to the public soon.

“This section will be opened for traffic trial from mid-July. Presently, a safety audit is being conducted and based on its report, remedial measures will be taken. This road, once operational, will reduce the travel time by about an hour between Delhi and Jaipur”, he was quoted as saying in the report.

The high-speed 67-km-long corridor, which will have four lanes with paved shoulders, has been prepared at a cost of Rs 1,368 crore.