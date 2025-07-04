Good News For Commuters: UP Cabinet approves Rs 4,775 crore expressway connecting Agra-Lucknow and Purvanchal The proposed expressway will be constructed in six lanes (expandable to eight), span 49.96 kilometres, and will follow the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model.

Lucknow:

In some good news for the people of Uttar Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved the construction of a controlled-access greenfield link expressway between the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and the Purvanchal Expressway. The estimated cost of building a six-lane green field link expressway at Rs 4776 crore. This will make commuting more convenient for the people of that entire area and will also save time. According to the news, an official said that this expressway will also connect Ballia directly to New Delhi, which will reduce the distance between the two places to 900 kilometers.

The project, approved in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aims to enhance connectivity across major regional corridors.

UP's Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ''Nandi'' said, the expressway would form an essential part of Uttar Pradesh's emerging expressway grid, interlinking existing and upcoming corridors such as the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, Ganga Expressway (under construction), Bundelkhand Expressway, and Gorakhpur Link Expressway, enabling smoother travel across Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Ghazipur.

It is expected to generate both direct and indirect employment.

The proposed expressway will be constructed in six lanes (expandable to eight), span 49.96 kilometres, and will follow the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model, he added.

"The network is designed to provide seamless, rapid access to every corner of the state and boost regional development through better logistics and transportation," Nandi said.

Agra-Lucknow Expressway

The Agra-Lucknow Expressway connects Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, to Agra. This expressway is 302.22 km long and was built by the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority, also known as UPEIDA. It was inaugurated on November 21, 2016, and is one of the longest expressways in India.

Purvanchal Expressway

The Purvanchal Expressway is a significant and ambitious road project in Uttar Pradesh, connecting the eastern part of the state to Lucknow. This expressway has brought a great deal of convenience to the people of eastern UP and the surrounding areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it on 16 November 2021.

With PTI inputs