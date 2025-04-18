Good Friday Holiday: Are banks open or closed on April 18? Check full list of upcoming holidays

Good Friday Holiday, Bank Holidays Full List 2025: All banks, including private and public sector banks, are closed today in most of the states as it is a gazetted holiday on April 18, 2025, in observance of Good Friday. Not just banks, but many government organisations, public institutions, and schools too are closed today. According to the holiday calendar shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for April, banks in most states are closed under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.
Good Friday Holiday, Bank Holidays Full List 2025: Banks Open In These States
However, the information available on the RBI's official website shows that banks will remain open in states like Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.
Good Friday Holiday, Bank Holidays Full List 2025: Digital Banking
While banks remain closed in some states, it won't possibly disrupt your finance-related planning as the digital channels of most of the banks are available 24X7. Some of the preferred digital banking options are mobile banking apps, internet banking, UPI and others.
Also, cash withdrawals and deposits at ATMs will function as usual and will not be impacted by the holiday.
April 2025 Bank Holiday: Upcoming Holidays This Month
Let's have a look at the list of days on which banks will remain closed this month. These holidays do not include the regular weekly offs.
Monday, April 21, 2025: Banks will remain closed for this tribal festival in Tripura.
Tuesday, April 29, 2025: Banks will remain closed in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu.
Wednesday, April 30, 2025: Banks will remain closed in Karnataka for Basava Jayanti to honour Basavanna, the founder of the Lingayat sect.
Full List of Bank Holidays in 2025
|11 January 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|25 January 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|26 January 2025
|Republic Day
|Sunday
|8 February 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|22 February 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|26 February 2025
|Maha Shivaratri
|Wednesday
|8 March 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|14 March 2025
|Holi
|Friday
|22 March 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|30 March 2025
|Ugadi
|Sunday
|12 April 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|13 April 2025
|Vaisakhi
|Sunday
|14 April 2025
|Ambedkar Jayanti
|Monday
|18 April 2025
|Good Friday
|Friday
|26 April 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|1 May 2025
|May Day
|Thursday
|10 May 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|24 May 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|6 June 2025
|Bakrid/Eid al-Adha
|Friday
|14 June 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|28 June 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|12 July 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|26 July 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|9 August 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|15 August 2025
|Independence Day
|Friday
|15 August 2025
|Janmashtami
|Friday
|23 August 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|13 September 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|27 September 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|2 October 2025
|Gandhi Jayanti
|Thursday
|11 October 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|20 October 2025
|Diwali
|Monday
|25 October 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|8 November 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|22 November 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|13 December 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|25 December 2025
|Christmas Day
|Thursday