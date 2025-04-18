Good Friday Holiday: Are banks open or closed on April 18? Check full list of upcoming holidays Good Friday Holiday: The information available on the RBI's official website shows that banks will remain open in states like Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar

Good Friday Holiday, Bank Holidays Full List 2025: All banks, including private and public sector banks, are closed today in most of the states as it is a gazetted holiday on April 18, 2025, in observance of Good Friday. Not just banks, but many government organisations, public institutions, and schools too are closed today. According to the holiday calendar shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for April, banks in most states are closed under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

Good Friday Holiday, Bank Holidays Full List 2025: Banks Open In These States

However, the information available on the RBI's official website shows that banks will remain open in states like Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.

Good Friday Holiday, Bank Holidays Full List 2025: Digital Banking

While banks remain closed in some states, it won't possibly disrupt your finance-related planning as the digital channels of most of the banks are available 24X7. Some of the preferred digital banking options are mobile banking apps, internet banking, UPI and others.

Also, cash withdrawals and deposits at ATMs will function as usual and will not be impacted by the holiday.

April 2025 Bank Holiday: Upcoming Holidays This Month

Let's have a look at the list of days on which banks will remain closed this month. These holidays do not include the regular weekly offs.

Monday, April 21, 2025: Banks will remain closed for this tribal festival in Tripura.

Tuesday, April 29, 2025: Banks will remain closed in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu.

Wednesday, April 30, 2025: Banks will remain closed in Karnataka for Basava Jayanti to honour Basavanna, the founder of the Lingayat sect.

Full List of Bank Holidays in 2025