Gold, silver opened higher but remain volatile on MCX, check key levels to watch and city-wise rates

Rates of precious metals in futures opened higher on Thursday, October 8, 2026, but remain volatile. The gold October 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 586 at Rs 1,49,689 per 10 grams, up from the previous close of Rs 1,49,103. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 1,49.900. However, it later saw profit booking and fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 1,48,965, down Rs 138 or 0.09 per cent. Last seen, it traded at Rs 1,49,160, up Rs 57 or 0.04 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for February 2026 were up by Rs 13 or 0.01 per cent to trade at Rs 1,51,188 per 10 grams in business turnover of 520 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 4, 2026, opened in the green. It began the trading session at Rs 2,23,806 against the previous close of Rs 2,23,561, a gain of Rs 245. It later touched the intraday high of Rs 2,24,652, a gain of Rs 1,091 or 0.48 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,21,367 with a drop of Rs 2,194 or 0.98 per cent. In between, it touched the intraday low of Rs 2,20,769.

"MCX Gold opened on a steady note at Rs 149,689, up 0.39 per cent on the day, holding above the Rs 148,000 support. Immediate resistance is at Rs 150,000-150,700, with the next resistance zone at Rs 152,000-152,600. Immediate support is at Rs 148,000-147,300, followed by the next support at Rs 146,000-145,300. RSI at 45, marginally above its 44.81 signal line, shows momentum stabilising, with the MACD histogram narrowing in negative territory. MCX gold's gain today is outpacing MCX silver, which mirrors the same divergence seen internationally, where COMEX gold is also ahead of COMEX silver - tracking the global pattern rather than a local anomaly," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.23 per cent to approximately USD 4,150.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:25 pm was USD 4,124.28 per ounce, up by USD 10.06 or 0.24 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,49,700 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,37,250 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,49,570 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,37,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,49,570 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,37,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,49,570 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,37,100 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,35,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,35,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,35,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,45,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)