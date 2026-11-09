Gold, silver continues to rise on MCX post Diwali amid easing crude oil prices | Check city-wise rates

Rates of precious metals in futures opened higher on Monday, November 09, 2026, as softer crude oil prices eased inflation concerns. The gold December 4 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 1,010 or 0.70 per cent at Rs 1,43,562 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,42,552. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 1,44,400, gaining Rs 1,848 or 1.29 per cent. Last seen, it traded at Rs 1,43,923, up Rs 1,371.

On the MCX, yellow metal futures for February 2027 were up Rs 1,549, or 1.06 per cent, to trade at Rs 1,47,120 per 10 grams, with a business turnover of 1,730 lots.

"MCX Bullion prices resumed their gap-up rally as softer crude oil prices eased inflation concerns, while a modest retreat in the US dollar provided further support. Gold gained fresh momentum following the US midterm elections, despite stronger October job growth and a decline in unemployment to 4.1 per cent, reinforcing expectations of a December Fed rate hike. Meanwhile, the PBOC extended its gold-buying streak to 24 consecutive months. Trump's conciliatory stance eased oil prices, moderating inflation concerns and supporting bullion. Investors will closely monitor geopolitical developments, Russia-Ukraine peace talks, crude oil movements, US inflation data and Fed policy signals," said Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst, at Choice Broking.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 4, 2026, opened in the green. It began the trading session at Rs 1,88,600 against the previous close of Rs 1,85,100, a gain of Rs 3,500 or 1.89 per cent. It later touched the intraday high of Rs 1,89,399, a gain of Rs 4,299 or 2.32 per cent. Last seen, it traded at Rs 1,87,627, up Rs 2,527 or 1.37 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price added 1.38 per cent to approximately USD 4,131.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:50 am was USD 4,119.72 per ounce, up by USD 52.70 or 1.30 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,44,750 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,32,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,44,600 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,32,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

24-carat gold in Kolkata was Rs 1,44,600 per 10 grams today, while 22-carat gold was Rs 1,32,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,43,560 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,31,590 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,05,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,05,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,05,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,05,000 per kg.

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