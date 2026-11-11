Gold registers gains on MCX, silver too jumps after recent slides | Check city-wise rates

Rates of precious metals in futures opened higher on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, even as a firm rupee trimmed domestic gains slightly. The gold December 4 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 745 or 0.53 per cent at Rs 1,41,270 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,40,525. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 1,41,958, jumping Rs 1,433 or 1.01 per cent. Last seen, it traded at Rs 1,41,821, up Rs 1,649.

On the MCX, yellow metal futures for February 2027 were up Rs 1,050, or 0.73 per cent, to trade at Rs 1,44,750 per 10 grams, with a business turnover of 2,054 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 4, 2026, opened in the green. It began the trading session at Rs 1,85,414 against the previous close of Rs 1,82,576, a fall of Rs 2,838 or 1.55 per cent. It later touched the intraday high of Rs 1,87,800, a gain of Rs 5,224 or 2.86 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,87,641 with a gain of Rs 5,065 or 2.77 per cent.

"Immediate support is Rs 1,40,000-1,41,000, with Rs 1,37,500-1,38,300 as the next floor. Immediate resistance is Rs 1,43,000-1,43,700, followed by Rs 1,45,300-1,46,000. The RSI near 42 is above its average but below 50, and the MACD histogram is positive. MCX gold is gaining less than MCX silver today, up 0.7 per cent against silver’s 1.8 per cent. Silver is bouncing harder from a steeper Tuesday fall, while gold is only stabilising near its lows. The rupee is marginally firmer, which trims domestic gains slightly. The international backdrop is unchanged: hawkish Fed remarks reinforced bets for a December rate hike. Bias stays cautious, with a reclaim and sustain above Rs 1,43,000 needed to stabilise; a decisive break below Rs 1,40,000 risks a slide toward Rs 1,38,300," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.95 per cent to approximately USD 4,068.3 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:30 pm was USD 4,063.72 per ounce, up by USD 40.84 or 1.02 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,42,130 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,30,300 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,41,980 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,30,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

24-carat gold in Kolkata was Rs 1,41,980 per 10 grams today, while 22-carat gold was Rs 1,30,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,41,980 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,30,150 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,00,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,00,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, 1 kg of silver costs Rs 2,00,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,00,000 per kg.

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