Gold prices today: Check December 13 gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold prices took a small dip as of December 13 in India with 24 carat gold down by Rs 20, rate of 22 carat gold decreased by Rs 55 and 18 carat gold price went down by Rs 45.

Abhirupa Kundu New Delhi Published : Dec 13, 2024 12:36 IST
gold prices
Image Source : PIXABAY Know gold rates on December 13.

The gold rates witnessed a decrease on Friday (December 13), with the rate of 24-carat gold at Rs 7,887 per gram, depreciating by Rs 20 per gram, while 22-carat gold price went down by Rs 55, coming at Rs 7,230 and 18 carat-gold prices came down by Rs 45 at Rs 5,916 per gram. 

City-wise gold and silver rates

Delhi

  • Gold (24-carat): Rs 79,020 per 10 grams 
  • Gold (22-carat): Rs 72,450 per 10 grams.

Chennai

  • Gold (24-carat): Rs 78,870 per 10 grams.
  • Gold (22-carat): Rs 72,300 per 10 grams.

Mumbai

  • Gold (24-carat): Rs 78,870 per 10 grams.
  • Gold (22-carat): Rs 72,300 per 10 grams.

Kolkata

  • Gold (24-carat): Rs 77,815 per 10 grams (up from Rs 77,645 yesterday).
  • Gold (22-carat): Rs 71,435 per 10 grams.

What influences gold and silver prices?

Here’s a look at factors shaping gold and silver prices:

  • International demand: Fluctuations in global demand of these metals significantly impact prices.
  • Currency variations: The value of the US dollar against other currencies.
  • Interest rates and policies: Changes in interest rates and government policies of different countries.
  • Economic trends: The state of the global economy plays a key role.

Major jewelers and market inputs also influence the prices of precious metals in India, making them volatile yet significant for investors and buyers alike.

