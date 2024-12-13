Gold prices today: Check December 13 gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Know gold rates on December 13.

The gold rates witnessed a decrease on Friday (December 13), with the rate of 24-carat gold at Rs 7,887 per gram, depreciating by Rs 20 per gram, while 22-carat gold price went down by Rs 55, coming at Rs 7,230 and 18 carat-gold prices came down by Rs 45 at Rs 5,916 per gram.

City-wise gold and silver rates

Delhi

Gold (24-carat): Rs 79,020 per 10 grams

Gold (22-carat): Rs 72,450 per 10 grams.

Chennai

Gold (24-carat): Rs 78,870 per 10 grams.

Gold (22-carat): Rs 72,300 per 10 grams.

Mumbai

Gold (24-carat): Rs 78,870 per 10 grams.

Gold (22-carat): Rs 72,300 per 10 grams.

Kolkata

Gold (24-carat): Rs 77,815 per 10 grams (up from Rs 77,645 yesterday).

Gold (22-carat): Rs 71,435 per 10 grams.

What influences gold and silver prices?

Here’s a look at factors shaping gold and silver prices:

International demand: Fluctuations in global demand of these metals significantly impact prices.

Currency variations: The value of the US dollar against other currencies.

Interest rates and policies: Changes in interest rates and government policies of different countries.

Economic trends: The state of the global economy plays a key role.

Major jewelers and market inputs also influence the prices of precious metals in India, making them volatile yet significant for investors and buyers alike.