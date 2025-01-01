Wednesday, January 01, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. Gold price today January 1: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major cities

Gold price today January 1: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major cities

Gold price today January 1: Check gold prices in your city here and what are the factors that lead to fluctuations in the rate.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Published : Jan 01, 2025 15:46 IST, Updated : Jan 01, 2025 15:47 IST
Gold price today, silver price today
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Gold prices on January 1: On the first day of New Year 2025, gold prices in India saw a modest increase in price. The cost of 24-carat gold in India stood at Rs 76,194 per 10 gram, reflecting a rise of Rs 44, while the price of 22-carat gold was at Rs 69,794 per 10 gram, reflecting a hike of Rs 40. 

Analysts had predicted that gold may continue to see moderate fluctuations in early 2025, with its safe-haven status keeping it in demand among investors amid uncertainties in global markets. 

Check gold prices in different cities on January 1, 2025:

City   22 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm)  24 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm)
Delhi  Rs 76,686  Rs 83,657
Mumbai  Rs 78,793  Rs 72,227
Kolkata  Rs 81,178  Rs 74,413
Chennai  Rs 81,178  Rs 74,413
Ahmedabad  Rs 81,173  Rs 74,408
Pune  Rs 78,792  Rs 72,226
Lucknow  Rs 72,500  Rs 76,130
Bengaluru  Rs 81,178  Rs 74,413
Patna  Rs 73,200  Rs  76,860
Hyderabad   Rs 81,178  Rs 74,413

 

Why does the price of gold fluctuate? 

The price of gold fluctuates due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.

Also Read: Silver price today in Chennai, Hyderabad and other cities | Know latest prices on January 1

Also Read: EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti resigns due to personal reasons, brother Rikant to take over

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement