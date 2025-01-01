Gold price today January 1: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major cities

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Gold prices on January 1: On the first day of New Year 2025, gold prices in India saw a modest increase in price. The cost of 24-carat gold in India stood at Rs 76,194 per 10 gram, reflecting a rise of Rs 44, while the price of 22-carat gold was at Rs 69,794 per 10 gram, reflecting a hike of Rs 40.

Analysts had predicted that gold may continue to see moderate fluctuations in early 2025, with its safe-haven status keeping it in demand among investors amid uncertainties in global markets.

Check gold prices in different cities on January 1, 2025:

City 22 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm) 24 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm) Delhi Rs 76,686 Rs 83,657 Mumbai Rs 78,793 Rs 72,227 Kolkata Rs 81,178 Rs 74,413 Chennai Rs 81,178 Rs 74,413 Ahmedabad Rs 81,173 Rs 74,408 Pune Rs 78,792 Rs 72,226 Lucknow Rs 72,500 Rs 76,130 Bengaluru Rs 81,178 Rs 74,413 Patna Rs 73,200 Rs 76,860 Hyderabad Rs 81,178 Rs 74,413

Why does the price of gold fluctuate?

The price of gold fluctuates due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.

