Gold price today February 7: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other major cities

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Check gold prices for February 7.

Gold rates today: Gold prices in India as of February 7, witnessed no change in price compared to the rate on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India as of Friday stood at Rs 8,651 per gram reflecting no change, while the price of 22 carat gold was at Rs 7,930 per gram, reflecting no change again.

The gold rate had hit its all-time high in the previous session on Wednesday, amid weakness in the rupee and profit-taking in the dollar index. The surge in gold prices is attributed to several factors including geopolitical concerns over potential tariff wars have heightened gold's appeal as a safe-haven investment.

Gold prices in major cities:

Delhi: 24 carat gold price in Delhi stood at Rs 86,660 per 10 grams and 22 carat gold came to Rs 79,450 per 10 grams.

Mumbai: 24 carat gold price in Mumbai stood at Rs 86,510 per 10 grams and 22 carat gold came to Rs 79,300 per 10 grams.

Chennai: 24 carat gold price in Chennai stood at Rs 86,510 per 10 grams and 22 carat gold came to Rs 79,300 per 10 grams.

Kolkata: 24 carat gold price in Kolkata stood at Rs 86,510 per 10 grams and 22 carat gold came to Rs 79,300 per 10 grams.

Jaipur: 24 carat gold price in Jaipur stood at Rs 86,660 per 10 grams.

Lucknow: 24 carat gold price in Lucknow stood at Rs 86,660 per 10 grams.

Chandigarh: 24 carat gold price in Chandigarh stood at Rs 86,660 per 10 grams.

Factors impacting gold prices in India:

Some of the key factors that affect gold prices in India include international gold rates, currency exchange rate (value of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar), demand and supply dynamics, interest rates, Government policies and import duties, global economic conditions, jewellery and industrial demand.