Gold price today December 19: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other major cities

Gold rates today: Gold prices in India as of December 17, witnessed a decrease in price compared to the rate on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India as of Thursday stood at Rs 7800.3 per gram reflecting a dip of Rs 180, while the price of 22 carat gold was at Rs 7151.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 170

Gold price fluctuations over the past week was recorded at 2.02 per cent, while over the last month, the change was recorded to be -1.02 per cent for 24 carat gold.

Gold prices in major cities:

Delhi: 24 carat gold price in Delhi stood at Rs 77,280 per 10 grams and 22 carat gold came to Rs 70,850 per 10 grams.

Mumbai: 24 carat gold price in Mumbai stood at Rs 77,130 per 10 grams and 22 carat gold came to Rs 70,700 per 10 grams.

Chennai: 24 carat gold price in Chennai stood at Rs 77851 per 10 grams and 22 carat gold came to Rs 70,700 per 10 grams.

Kolkata: 24 carat gold price in Kolkata stood at Rs 77,130 per 10 grams and 22 carat gold came to Rs 70,700 per 10 grams.

Jaipur: 24 carat gold price in Jaipur stood at Rs 77,280 per 10 grams.

Lucknow: 24 carat gold price in Lucknow stood at Rs 77,280 per 10 grams.

Chandigarh: 24 carat gold price in Chandigarh stood at Rs 77,280 per 10 grams.

Factors impacting gold prices in India:

Some of the key factors that affect gold prices in India include international gold rates, currency exchange rate (value of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar), demand and supply dynamics, interest rates, Government policies and import duties, global economic conditions, jewellery and industrial demand.