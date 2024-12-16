Gold price today December 16: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other major cities

Follow us on Image Source : X Check gold rates in major cities.

Gold rates today: Gold prices in India as of December 16, saw a moderate dip of Rs 10 compared to Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India as of Monday stood at Rs 7805.3 per gram, while the price of 22 carat gold was at Rs 7156.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 10 in the price.

Gold price fluctuations over the past week was recorded at -1.35 per cent, while over the last month, the change was recorded to be -4.06 per cent of 24 carat gold.

Gold prices in major cities:

Delhi: 24 carat gold price in Delhi stood at Rs 78,030 per 10 grams and 22 carat gold came to Rs 71,540 per 10 grams.

Mumbai: 24 carat gold price in Mumbai stood at Rs 77,880 per 10 grams and 22 carat gold came to Rs 71,390 per 10 grams.

Chennai: 24 carat gold price in Chennai stood at Rs 77,880 per 10 grams and 22 carat gold came to Rs 71,390 per 10 grams.

Kolkata: 24 carat gold price in Kolkata stood at Rs 77,880 per 10 grams and 22 carat gold came to Rs 71,390 per 10 grams.

Jaipur: 24 carat gold price in Jaipur stood at Rs 78,046 per 10 grams.

Lucknow: 24 carat gold price in Jaipur stood at Rs 78,069 per 10 grams.

Chandigarh: 24 carat gold price in Jaipur stood at Rs 78,062 per 10 grams

Factors impacting gold prices in India:

Some of the key factors that affect gold prices in India include international gold rates, currency exchange rate (value of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar), demand and supply dynamics, interest rates, Government policies and import duties, global economic conditions, jewellery and industrial demand.