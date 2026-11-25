Gold and silver prices continued their downward trend in the domestic bullion market on Wednesday, with silver witnessing a particularly sharp fall. The white metal became cheaper by Rs 7,000 per kg in a single session, hitting its lowest level in nearly a year. Gold prices also declined by Rs 800 per 10 grams, bringing the rate to Rs 1.26 lakh.

The fall could offer some relief to people planning to buy jewellery for weddings and other celebrations. However, the decline has been driven by several factors, including a stronger rupee, expectations of higher US interest rates and pressure from international markets.

Silver price falls Rs 7,000 per kg to one-year low

According to the All India Sarafa Association, silver prices in Delhi's local bullion market fell by Rs 7,000 per kg on Wednesday to Rs 1.50 lakh. The metal was trading at Rs 1.57 lakh per kg in the previous session.

The latest price marks the lowest level recorded by silver since October 3, 2025, taking it to a nearly one-year low.

Gold becomes cheaper by Rs 800 per 10 grams

Gold prices also moved lower, with 99.9 per cent pure gold falling by Rs 800 to Rs 1,26,000 per 10 grams. It had closed at Rs 1,26,800 per 10 grams in the previous trading session.

The bullion market remained closed on Tuesday on account of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, with trading resuming on Wednesday.

Why are gold and silver prices falling?

A combination of domestic and international factors is weighing on precious metal prices. According to market participants, the strengthening of the Indian rupee has added to the decline in domestic gold and silver rates.

The rupee closed at 92.16 against the US dollar on Wednesday, marking its strongest level of 2026. A stronger rupee makes dollar-priced commodities, including gold and silver, cheaper in the domestic market.

Expectations surrounding US monetary policy are also affecting investor sentiment. Investors are concerned that the US Federal Reserve could keep interest rates elevated for an extended period, prompting some to move their money out of precious metals.

Higher yields on US Treasury bonds and a stronger dollar have added further pressure on gold and silver prices.

Gold and silver prices fall in international markets

The weakness was also visible in global markets, where both precious metals recorded losses.

Spot gold was trading nearly 1 per cent lower at $3,532.40 per ounce. Silver fell by more than 2 per cent to $40.03 per ounce, its lowest level since September 2025.

What are the latest 22K and 18K gold prices?

In Delhi's bullion market, 24-carat gold, with 99.9 per cent purity, was priced at Rs 1,26,000 per 10 grams on Wednesday.

The rates for other gold varieties were:

22-carat gold: Rs 1,15,500 per 10 grams

Rs 1,15,500 per 10 grams 18-carat gold: Rs 94,500 per 10 grams

With gold and silver prices continuing to face pressure, buyers planning jewellery purchases may find the latest decline significant. However, rates can vary across cities and jewellery retailers.

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