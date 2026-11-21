Gold and silver prices continued to slide on Friday as a broad sell-off across global markets put pressure on precious metals. In Delhi's bullion market, gold recorded its ninth consecutive session of losses, taking its price to a one-year low. Silver witnessed an even steeper fall, extending a sharp decline that has wiped out more than half its value since the start of the year.

Silver, which touched a record high of Rs 4.04 lakh per kg on January 29, has now fallen by Rs 2.46 lakh, or 61%, from that peak. Gold has also remained under pressure as a stronger US dollar, rising bond yields and expectations of higher interest rates weigh on demand for precious metals.

Silver prices fall by Rs 4,000 per kg on Friday

Silver prices dropped by Rs 4,000 per kg on Friday to Rs 1.58 lakh, compared with Rs 1.62 lakh per kg on Thursday. The metal has become considerably cheaper in recent weeks. From Rs 1,94,500 per kg on November 5, its price has fallen by Rs 36,500, or around 19%.

The decline follows silver's record high of Rs 4.04 lakh per kg on January 29. Since then, it has lost Rs 2.46 lakh per kg, marking a fall of 61%.

Silver jewellery and household demand expected to weaken

The decline in silver prices comes amid expectations of softer demand in several major markets. According to the Silver Institute, global demand for silver jewellery is estimated to fall by 22% in 2026, while demand for silverware is projected to decline by 17%.

In India, high prices and lower rural spending have prompted consumers to opt for smaller and lighter silver items. Changing consumer preferences in China, along with weaker demand in Europe and the US, have also affected sales of silver jewellery.

The Silver Institute estimates that India's silver demand could fall by 10% this year. In the US, retail investment in silver may drop to its lowest level since 2010.

International silver prices fall over 4%

The sell-off has also hit silver in international markets. Prices fell by more than 4% on Friday to $41.12 per ounce, marking the third consecutive session of losses.

From its record high of $121.63 per ounce, international silver prices have now dropped by nearly 66%.

A stronger US dollar and rising bond yields have added to the pressure on precious metals. Expectations of higher interest rates have also made gold and silver less attractive to investors.

US Federal Reserve meeting in focus

Investors are now looking ahead to the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting scheduled for December 9. Expectations of a possible 0.50 percentage point increase in interest rates could keep precious metal markets volatile.

The direction of US interest rates, along with movements in the dollar and bond yields, will remain key factors influencing gold and silver prices.

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