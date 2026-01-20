Gold crosses Rs 1.5 lakh/10g-mark as prices surge; silver hits fresh record at Rs 3.23 lakh/kg According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9 per cent purity rose by Rs 5,100 to trade at Rs 1,53,200 per 10 grams, inclusive of all taxes. In the previous session, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 1,48,100 per 10 grams.

New Delhi:

Gold prices jumped sharply in the national capital on Tuesday, crossing the Rs 1.5 lakh level for the first time, as strong demand at home and firm global trends lifted the market. According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9 per cent purity rose by Rs 5,100 to trade at Rs 1,53,200 per 10 grams, inclusive of all taxes. In the previous session, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 1,48,100 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also witnessed a steep rise and touched a new lifetime high in the local market. The white metal surged by Rs 20,400, nearly a 7 per cent jump, to reach Rs 3,23,000 per kilogram, including all taxes.

This came a day after silver had already gained Rs 10,000, when prices crossed the Rs 3 lakh-per-kilogram mark for the first time in Delhi.

The rally was supported by strong cues from the international market. Data from forex.com showed that spot gold crossed the USD 4,700 per ounce level for the first time globally. Prices rose by USD 66.38, or 1.42 per cent, to USD 4,737.40 per ounce.

Silver continues surge

Spot silver also continued its upward momentum overseas, climbing to a fresh record of USD 95.88 per ounce.

Market experts said the sharp rise in precious metal prices reflects global uncertainty and sustained investor interest in safe-haven assets.