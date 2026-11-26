Precious metal futures remained volatile and recovered on Thursday, November 26, 2026, amid fresh buying interest at lower levels. The gold December 4 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 1,603, or 1.32 per cent, at Rs 1,22,740 per 10 grams, up from the previous close of Rs 1,21,137. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 1,23,888, jumping Rs 2,751 or 2.27 per cent. Last seen, it traded at Rs 1,22,549, up Rs 1,412 or 1.17 per cent.

On the MCX, yellow metal futures for February 2027 were up Rs 1,568, or 1.27 per cent, to trade at Rs 1,25,003 per 10 grams, with a business turnover of 9243 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 4, 2026, opened in the green. It began the trading session at Rs 1,45,800 against the previous close of Rs 1,42,517, a gain of Rs 3,282 or 2.30 per cent. It later touched an intraday high of Rs 1,48,801, up Rs 6,284 or 4.40 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,45,465, up Rs 2,948 or 2.07 per cent.

What should investors do?

Experts have advised investors not to rush to average down after sharp declines. "Staggered buying and disciplined position sizing are more sensible approaches. The next meaningful recovery will require sustained buying interest rather than a brief rebound," said Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.79 per cent to approximately USD 3,563.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:59 am was USD 3,571.79 per ounce, down by USD 34.05 or 0.96 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,26,040 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,15,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,25,890 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,15,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,25,890 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,15,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,25,890 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,15,400 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,65,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,65,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,65,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 1,65,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)