Go First crisis: Aircraft lessors approach DGCA to deregister 45 planes | DETAILS

Go First crisis: Skies are getting more cloudy for the cash-starved Go First as the aircraft lessors on Tuesday approached the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to deregister 45 planes. DGCA today informed that the airlines have a total strength of 55 planes.

"Aircraft lessors approached DGCA to deregister 45 Go First Airways planes. The airlines have a total strength of 55 planes," said DGCA.

The aviation regulator DGCA on Monday directed the airline to immediately stop ticket sales, lessors seeking deregistration of another 13 planes and the NCLT is yet to give its ruling on the voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings plea.

Go First requested the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for an early decision on its plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the two-member bench headed by tribunal President Ramalingam Sudhakar.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will pass its order on Wednesday on crisis-hit airline Go First's plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

The two-member bench comprising President Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and L N Gupta would pronounce the order on Wednesday morning, according to the tribunal's cause list for Wednesday. Besides, the bench would decide on Go First's plea seeking an interim moratorium on its financial obligations.

