Global Investors Summit 2025: Adani to invest Rs 1,10,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh to generate 1.2 lakh jobs Global Investors Summit 2025: Expressing confidence in Madhya Pradesh's investment potential, Gautam Adani said, "There are a lot of possibilities in Madhya Pradesh."

The Adani Group has committed to investing Rs 1,10,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh across various sectors, including pumped storage, cement, mining, smart meters and thermal energy. "This will create more than 1,20,000 jobs by 2030," said Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group.

"These are not just investments. These are milestones in a shared journey -- a journey that will make Madhya Pradesh a national leader in industrial and economic growth. They reflect our deep confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister and our unwavering commitment to this state's extraordinary rise," he said.

He also announced that the Adani Group is in advanced discussions with the state government for additional investments of Rs 1,00,000 crore, which would include a greenfield smart city project, a major airport project and a coal gasification project.

The Gautam Adani-led conglomerate has already invested over Rs 50,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh across energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics and agri-business, generating more than 25,000 jobs.

Earlier this month, on the occasion of his son Jeet's wedding, Adani announced a donation of Rs 10,000 crore to social causes, focused on creating affordable and accessible world-class infrastructure for the underprivileged in the education, healthcare and skill development sectors.

The mega 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit-2025' in Bhopal will end on February 25, 2025.

Prominent industrialists taking part include Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Godrej Industries Limited Chairman and MD Nadir Godrej, Rasna Private Limited Group Chairman Piruz Khambatta, Bharat Forge Limited Chairman and MD Baba N Kalyani, Sun Pharmaceuticals Limited Global Head of Operations Rahul Awasthi and ACC Limited CEO Neeraj Akhouri.