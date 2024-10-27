Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway: Travel time to be reduced to 5 hours, check deadline, cost

The Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway, which spans over 380 km will interconnect nine Uttar Pradesh (UP) districts apart from connecting the two cities. The Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway is expected to provide a significant boost to the economy of Uttar Pradesh. The construction work of the expressway has already started and is expected to be open to the public by 2026.
Travel time to be reduced to 5 hours
Interestingly, the new expressway will reduce the travel time from Ghaziabad to Kanpur to a great extent. Currently, the journey from Delhi-Ghaziabad to Kanpur takes 7 to 8 hours but after the construction of this expressway, this journey will be reduced to just 5.30 hours.
Notably, the new Ghaziabad Kanpur Expressway will make a massive contribution to the already existing network of highways and expressways in Uttar Pradesh.
Nine districts of UP to be benefitted
The Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway is expected to run along nine districts of UP. The new expressway will link the following districts of UP, namely
- Noida
- Ghaziabad
- Hapur
- Bulandshahr
- Aligarh
- Kasganj
- Farrukhabad
- Kannauj
- Unnao, and
- Kanpur
Ghaziabad -Kanpur Expressway to benefit the region
- The construction of this new expressway wil offer several benefits to the nearby districts and also improves the overall infrastructure of the area.
- After the construction of the express from Ghaziabad to Kanpur, the direct connectivity between Delhi NCR and Kanpur will be easy.
- Moreover, the direct connectivity will also reduce the travel time to 5 hours.
- The improved connectivity will also bring industrial development alongside and will also improve the way goods are being transported to different cities.
- The construction of the new expressway will also lead to creation of employment especially in the case of industrial development alongside the expressway.