Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway: Travel time to be reduced to 5 hours, check deadline, cost

The Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway, which spans over 380 km will interconnect nine Uttar Pradesh (UP) districts apart from connecting the two cities. The Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway is expected to provide a significant boost to the economy of Uttar Pradesh. The construction work of the expressway has already started and is expected to be open to the public by 2026.

Travel time to be reduced to 5 hours

Interestingly, the new expressway will reduce the travel time from Ghaziabad to Kanpur to a great extent. Currently, the journey from Delhi-Ghaziabad to Kanpur takes 7 to 8 hours but after the construction of this expressway, this journey will be reduced to just 5.30 hours.

Notably, the new Ghaziabad Kanpur Expressway will make a massive contribution to the already existing network of highways and expressways in Uttar Pradesh.

Nine districts of UP to be benefitted

The Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway is expected to run along nine districts of UP. The new expressway will link the following districts of UP, namely

Noida

Ghaziabad

Hapur

Bulandshahr

Aligarh

Kasganj

Farrukhabad

Kannauj

Unnao, and

Kanpur

Ghaziabad -Kanpur Expressway to benefit the region