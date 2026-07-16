Get LPG cylinder delivered in minutes via Swiggy Instamart app, here's everything you need to know

Bengaluru:

The scope of quick commerce is no longer limited to just groceries and daily essentials, as Swiggy Instamart has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to launch on-demand LPG cylinder delivery for customers. This service has been introduced in Bengaluru as a pilot project and will be expanded to other cities across the country depending on the response it receives. This service is considered particularly useful for those who need smaller cylinders urgently or do not have a regular domestic gas connection. This marks the first time in India that LPG cylinders are being delivered through a quick-commerce platform.

Commenting on the development, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said that such innovations make clean cooking fuel more accessible.

"The introduction of India's first on-demand LPG cylinder delivery through a quick-commerce platform, complemented by digital booking through HP Pay, is a significant step towards building a modern, customer-centric and digitally enabled energy ecosystem," he said in a post on X.

Which cylinders will be available?

In the initial phase, HPCL’s small 5-kg and 10-kg LPG cylinders will be provided. Currently, the standard 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder used in most households is not part of this service. These small cylinders are portable and are considered ideal for rental homes, small families, students, food stalls, and outdoor use.

Regular gas connection not required

Notably, customers do not need to already have an HP Gas connection to avail of this service. This means individuals purchasing a small LPG cylinder for the first time can also order it via Swiggy Instamart. This will benefit customers living in a new city away from home, as well as those who do not wish to opt for a regular domestic gas connection.

How to order an LPG Cylinder on Instamart

First, open the Swiggy app. Go to the Instamart section. Select the LPG Cylinder category. Choose either a 5kg or 10kg cylinder. Confirm the delivery address and payment. The cylinder will be delivered to your doorstep through HPCL's official network.

Who stands to benefit the most?

This new facility could prove particularly useful for tenants, students, bachelors, small families, and owners of small cafes and food stalls. Additionally, there is a demand for small LPG cylinders for camping, outdoor cooking, or emergency needs - services that can now be availed of with home delivery in a short time.

However, companies have not yet disclosed the final price of the cylinder, delivery charges, estimated delivery times, or dates for its rollout in other cities.

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