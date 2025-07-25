GDA cautions against investing in 351 unauthorised colonies: Check full list and other details The official, when asked about the actions taken to check the growth of illegal colonies, emphasised that the GDA has been undertaking demolition drives almost on a daily basis.

In an advisory, Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has advised people against investing in 351 colonies that it has identified as illegal. According to a Times of India report, the number of illegal colonies in 2021 stood at 321, and in the last few years, 30 more have propped up. These colonies, which currently have spread over an area of around 3,000 acres, have proliferated illegally in the last 35 to 40 years, according to GDA officials.

Regarding the development, ToI quotes a GDA official as saying, “We have made the names of these colonies public, and they are advised not to invest in properties in these colonies.”

Middleman Making Profits

The major issue pertaining to these colonies is that buyers do make investments without credible information. This, in turn, results in profits for the middleman.

“Since the registries in these colonies could be done, there is a misconception among buyers that it gives legal sanctity to it. We cannot put a blanket ban on registries in these illegal colonies because the Registration Manual does not permit it”, the official added.

According to Clause 241 of the Registration Manual, registering officers should be aware of the fact that they are not responsible for assessing the validity of the documents presented for registration, and it would not be right for them to refuse registration on that basis.

Full List Of Unauthorised Colonies

Demolition Drives Almost On Daily Basis

The official, when asked about the actions taken to check the growth of illegal colonies, emphasised that the GDA has been undertaking demolition drives almost on a daily basis. Demolition drives are being carried out under Clauses 26, 27, and 28 of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Ordinance, 1973. Notably, the demotion has been adopted despite stiff opposition from the locals.

Additionally, the development authority is also developing an Artificial Intelligence-enabled system, which will be useful in detecting illegal constructions as well as help curb the expansion of unauthorised colonies in the district.