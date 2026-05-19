Gautam Adani secures global settlement, resolves all three US matters—DOJ, SEC and OFAC

New Delhi:

The resolution of all three matters — DOJ, SEC and OFAC — have been brought a clean close to a phase that had kept legal risk and market attention tightly linked. With these cases now behind it, Gautam Adani moves ahead without regulatory overhang, with management focus back on operations across energy, transport and infrastructure.

What stands out is the way it handled a complex situation

It also changes the narrative. Over months of scrutiny, the group continued to invest, build and operate at scale. What stands out now is the way it handled a complex, multi-jurisdictional situation while keeping business momentum intact. Company filings show the listed portfolio reported EBITDA of $5.3 billion for the first half of FY26, alongside capital expenditure of nearly $20 billion in the 18 months from end of FY24.

During the same period, the group also attracted interest from large investors such as Blackrock, Apollo and Capital group that invested in its businesses despite the ongoing legal battle.

US prosecutors ask court to dismiss case against Gautam Adani

The turning point came on Monday, when US prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York asked the court to dismiss the case against Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani with prejudice. That brings the criminal matter to a full close and prevents it from being reopened. Around the same time, the OFAC matter was settled at $275 million, lower than the potential exposure of about $384 million.

The SEC proceedings, which ran in parallel, had already been resolved earlier for a mere $18 million, closing the regulatory side of the case in the US Organisations with such cases have paid hundreds of millions, while some have also paid in billions.

DOJ review did not find grounds to carry the case forward

People familiar with the matter said the DOJ review did not find grounds to carry the case forward, citing lack of clear US linkages and insufficient evidence. The charges had related to alleged securities and wire fraud linked to overseas transactions.

From early on, the case had drawn attention for its structure — an Indian company, Indian contracts and alleged conduct outside the US, brought under US securities laws. Legal opinion had questioned whether such a link met the threshold for jurisdiction.

The review process itself ran through months of engagement between US authorities and Adani’s legal teams. Multiple law firms made submissions, after which prosecutors moved to drop the case. “The group has shown it can absorb pressure, respond fast and stay on course,” said one person familiar with the matter. Another added that the outcome reflects “a clear execution mindset even during global scrutiny.”

Adani moved quickly after identifying issue in OFAC matter

In the OFAC matter linked to LPG imports, Adani moved quickly after identifying the issue. The company engaged with US authorities, shared data and cooperated through the review. That process led to a settlement of $275 million, with regulators giving credit for cooperation, voluntary engagement and corrective steps.

“AEL provided substantial cooperation to OFAC, including by conducting a thorough, independent internal investigation on the expedited basis and at substantial cost, responding promptly to OFAC’s requests for information, and providing large volumes of data regarding the Apparent Violations,” OFAC said in a statement. Adani has since exited LPG imports and tightened its internal checks, including how it tracks shipment-related risks.

With DOJ, SEC and OFAC matters now resolved, the group draws a clear line under a period of sustained scrutiny. The cases are closed, the legal route has played out, and business focus shifts back fully to execution across its core sectors.

Also Read:

US Justice Department drops all charges against Gautam Adani; case closed permanently