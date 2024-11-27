Wednesday, November 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. Gautam Adani, nephew Sagar not charged under US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act: Adani Green

Gautam Adani, nephew Sagar not charged under US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act: Adani Green

A criminal indictment has been filed before the United States District Court Eastern District of New York by the Department of Justice in the case of USA against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Vineet Jain.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: November 27, 2024 9:57 IST
Gautam Adani, Gautam Adani nephew Sagar adani, Gautam Adani not charged under US Foreign Corrupt Pra
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Billionaire Gautam Adani.

Billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani have not been charged with any violations of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment filed by US authorities in a court in a bribery case, the Adani Group said today (November 27).

Gautam Adani, founder chairman of the ports-to-energy conglomerate, Sagar Adani and another key executive, Vineet Jain, have been charged by the US Department of Justice with being part of an alleged scheme to pay USD 265 million in bribes to Indian officials to win contracts for supply of solar electricity that would yield USD 2 billion profit over a 20-year period.

In a stock exchange filing, Adani Green Energy Ltd, which is at the centre of the bribery allegations, said reports claiming that the three have been charged with FCPA violations are incorrect.

They have been charged with offences that are punishable with a monetary fine or penalty. Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Vineet Jain have not been charged with any violation of the FCPA in the counts set forth in the indictment of the US DOJ or civil complaint of the US SEC.

"These directors have been charged on three counts in the criminal indictment, namely (i) alleged securities fraud conspiracy, (ii) alleged wire fraud conspiracy, and (iii) alleged securities fraud," the filing said.

The Adani Group has denied all allegations and said it will take all possible legal recourse to defend itself. 

Related Stories
Adani Group issues statement on US bribery allegations, postpones USD 600 million bond deal

Adani Group issues statement on US bribery allegations, postpones USD 600 million bond deal

'It's Rahul Gandhi's way to attack structure of India': BJP hits back over 'arrest Adani' remark

'It's Rahul Gandhi's way to attack structure of India': BJP hits back over 'arrest Adani' remark

How did Adani's wealth plummet by $12 billion in just one day amid US bribery scandal?

How did Adani's wealth plummet by $12 billion in just one day amid US bribery scandal?

OPINION | Adani and Modi: Coincidence or Conspiracy?

OPINION | Adani and Modi: Coincidence or Conspiracy?

US charges against Adani, 7 others could lead to arrest warrants, extradition bid: Attorney

US charges against Adani, 7 others could lead to arrest warrants, extradition bid: Attorney

What are US federal charges against Gautam Adani? What's next for business tycoon? EXPLAINED

What are US federal charges against Gautam Adani? What's next for business tycoon? EXPLAINED

"The indictment does not specify any quantum of any fine or penalty," the company said.

The civil complaint alleges that the executives violated certain sections of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Act of 1934, and aided and abetted Adani Green Energy Limited's violation of the Acts, it said.

"Although the complaint prays for an order directing the defendants to pay civil monetary penalties, it does not quantify the amount of penalty," it said.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Business News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement