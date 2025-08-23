Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Indian Railways to run over 300 'Ganpati Special' train trips Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Konkan Railway will operate special roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) train services between Kolad (Maharashtra) and Verna (Goa) to facilitate travel during the Ganpati festival. The service will run from August 23 to September 11, catering exclusively to private cars.

Mumbai:

Indian Railways has announced a record 380 Ganpati Special train trips for 2025 to cater to the massive surge in travel during the festive season. This marks the highest number of Ganpati festival services ever operated. The initiative aims to provide devotees and passengers a smooth and comfortable journey as they travel to their hometowns and pilgrimage destinations.

Year-on-year increase in services

The number of Ganpati specials has risen steadily over the last few years. In 2023, the Railways operated 305 services, which increased to 358 in 2024. This year’s 380 trips mark yet another expansion designed to meet the growing travel demand during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Central Railway to lead with 296 services

Central Railway will operate the bulk of these services, with 296 trips planned to serve the high passenger demand in Maharashtra and the Konkan belt. Western Railway will run 56 trips, Konkan Railway (KRCL) will operate 6 trips, and South Western Railway will add 22 trips to the network.

Extensive coverage of Konkan railway

To serve devotees heading towards Konkan, the halts of many Ganpati Special trains have been carefully planned.

Key stations include-

Chiplun Ratnagiri Kankavali Sindhudurg Kudal Sawantwadi Madgaon Karwar Udupi Murdeshwar Kundapura Surathkal Several others along the scenic Konkan Railway route

Festival dates and bookings

Ganpati Puja will be celebrated this year from August 27 to September 6. To manage early festive travel, special services have already commenced from August 11, with the frequency of trains being ramped up as the festival approaches.

Ticketing and information

The detailed train schedules, timings, and halts are available on the IRCTC website, RailOne app, and computerised PRS counters. Indian Railways has assured passengers of safe, convenient, and reliable services, especially during this high-demand festive period.