Game-Changer for Gopalganj! New highway to link NH-27 with Purvanchal Expressway - Check details

Gopalganj:

Bihar is soon slated to receive a significant infrastructure boost as construction work of NH-727B is expected to commence in the Gopalganj district of the state. According to the report of the Ministry of Road Transport and National Highways, the work will start as soon as the tender process is completed. The Madhya Pradesh-based company N-L Malviya has completed the survey work and submitted its report to the Ministry of Road Transport and National Highways.

According to the report, the ministry has initiated the initial planning, which includes demarcating areas where rivers, drains, bridges, culverts, electric poles, and pillars are located. As soon as further proceedings begin, the work of giving compensation to those farmers whose land or houses are likely to be acquired for the construction purpose will also begin.

Such farmers will be given compensation under the Land Acquisition Act. Notably, the farmers in Uttar Pradesh who have received compensation have claimed that they have received compensation up to four times the market value of the concerned land from the Ministry.

Now, the concerned farmers in Bihar are likely to receive notice for this. Amit Kumar Kushwaha, Senior Engineer of the Structure Department of the company KCPL, said that a 1.1 kilometre four-lane road is being built from Tamkuhi Raj NH-27 towards Rakba. The road after that will be two lanes only. A 7.8 km stretch is being constructed from Tamkuhi to Rakba border.

The latest infrastructure push is expected to have a positive impact on educational, economic and cultural development. Additionally, business activities are expected to receive a boost, while the price of land located along the highway is also likely to increase considerably.