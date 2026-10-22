Fusion CX shares made muted debut on bourses, list at 5.5% premium over IPO on NSE

Shares of AI-powered customer experience solutions provider Fusion CX Ltd made a muted debut on the bourses today. The stock listed at Rs 305 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a premium of Rs 16, or 5.5 per cent, over the issue price of Rs 289. On the BSE, the shares debuted at Rs 292, up 3 per cent over the issue price, before touching a high of Rs 313.15, up 7.24 per cent from the opening level. However, it later saw profit booking and fell to touch the low of Rs 293.15, down 4.04 per cent from the listing price on the NSE.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 300.10, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 4,332.25 crore.

Received 4.45 times subscription

Earlier, Fusion CX Ltd's initial public offering received a 4.45x subscription on Friday, the final day of bidding. Ahead of the IPO, the company raised Rs 315 crore from anchor investors.

According to the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rs 702-crore IPO got bids for 6,24,64,035 shares against 1,40,40,000 shares on offer.

The retail category was subscribed 5.70 times, while the non-institutional quota was subscribed 4.50 times. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 4.01 times subscription.

Raised Rs 315 crore from anchor investors

Ahead of the IPO, the company raised Rs 315 crore from anchor investors. The offering's price band is Rs 275-289 per share.

At the upper end of the price band, the company is expected to command a post-issue market capitalisation of over Rs 4,170 crore.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares aggregating up to Rs 202 crore by existing shareholders P N S Business Pvt Ltd and Rasish Consultants Pvt Ltd.

The Kolkata-headquartered company provides customer experience and AI-driven solutions across sectors, including telecommunications, healthcare, technology, travel, banking, financial services, insurance and retail.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday, dragged down by selling in power and metal stocks amid a broad sell-off across Asian markets. In addition, elevated crude oil prices and firm US bond yields weighed on investor sentiment.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)