Fusion CX IPO allotment status to be finalised today, check status on BSE, NSE and registrar

The initial public offering of AI-powered customer experience solutions provider Fusion CX Ltd received 4.45 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Friday. According to data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rs 702-crore IPO got bids for 6,24,64,035 shares against 1,40,40,000 shares on offer. The retail category was subscribed 5.70 times, while the non-institutional investor quota garnered 4.50 times subscription. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 4.01 times subscription.

Now all eyes are on the allotment of shares, which is expected to be finalised today. Once finalised, investors can check the stats on NSE, BSE and KFin Technologies.

Here's a step-by-step guide to check the status.

Fusion CX IPO Allotment on NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘Fusion CX’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the Fusion CX IPO will be displayed on the screen.

Fusion CX allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website or click the direct link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Fusion CX IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Fusion CX IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Fusion CX IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kfin Technologies or click this link: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Step 2: Select 'Fusion CX IPO' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Fusion CX IPO application will appear on the screen.

Fusion CX IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Fusion CX's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 20. Considering the upper price band of Rs 289, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 309, reflecting a grey market premium of 6.92 per cent.