From lifestyle purchase to wealth strategy, here's why India's luxury housing is shifting

New Delhi:

Something fundamental has changed in how wealth chooses its address. Buyers who once limited their search to established addresses are increasingly willing to look beyond them if a newer corridor promises stronger connectivity, better urban planning and the prospect of sustained value creation. In many cases, families are monetising ageing independent homes or inherited properties in older neighbourhoods to consolidate their wealth into projects that better suit contemporary aspirations.

Industry reports point in the same direction. Knight Frank's Wealth Report projects that India will remain among the world's fastest-growing wealth markets over the coming years, while ANAROCK has consistently reported that luxury housing has accounted for an increasing share of residential sales across major cities. The numbers explain the scale of the trend. They do not entirely explain the behaviour behind it.

Luxury homes emerge as a wealth-building asset

According to Priyamvada Navet, Dy CEO, Experion, India’s luxury housing segment is undergoing a profound shift - from being viewed purely as a lifestyle purchase to a core component of long-term wealth strategy.

"Today’s discerning buyers, especially HNIs and global Indians, see premium homes not just as spaces of refined living but as high-conviction assets that deliver strong capital appreciation, rental yields, and portfolio diversification. Factors like limited supply of quality developments, rising aspiration levels, and robust economic fundamentals are accelerating this transition,” Navet added.

Infrastructure is shaping buying decisions

Infrastructure, interestingly, now changes buyer behaviour before it changes prices. Buyers are effectively placing an early bet on how the city will expand over the next decade. Golf Course Road continues to command attention because of its maturity, but Dwarka Expressway, Southern Peripheral Road and Noida Expressway are increasingly gaining in prominence because they represent where future urban growth is expected to concentrate.

“While affluent buyers today are driven by the prestige associated with a particular address, at the same time, they are also concerned by the quality of life that a location can sustain over time. Well-managed projects, wellness-focused design, environmental considerations and seamless connectivity have become central to purchasing decisions. The home is expected to perform multiple roles: as a residence, a long-term asset and a legacy investment for the next generation. That is a noticeable evolution from what we were seeing even five years ago,” said Dr Gautam Kanodia, Founder, KREEVA and Kanodia Group.

Employment hubs drive premium housing demand

As multinational companies, global capability centres and high-value services continue to cluster around specific business districts, residential demand is following higher-income employment rather than employment in general. That helps explain why certain corridors continue to outperform even as broader market conditions fluctuate.

“We see buyers entering growth corridors much earlier than before. They understand that once physical infrastructure is complete and social ecosystems mature, pricing usually adjusts accordingly. Rather than waiting for a location to become fully established, many affluent investors are comfortable identifying future potential at an earlier stage. That reflects greater confidence in infrastructure-led urban development as well as a more disciplined approach to long-term wealth creation through residential real estate,” Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech, concluded.

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