Luxury homes are no longer limited to a handful of well-established locations in Delhi-NCR. Gurugram remains a key luxury residential market, supported by its corporate base and existing luxury projects. In addition, Dwarka Expressway is gaining focus, with improved connectivity and luxury developments along the corridor. The Noida Expressway is preferred by families seeking bigger homes in planned sectors, and in the capital, South Delhi appeals to buyers who want a newer residence while staying close to familiar neighbourhoods, family networks, and established social infrastructure.

Rising demand for high-value homes

ANAROCK’s Q3 2026 report recorded 10,900 NCR launches and 13,750 sales, with Gurugram accounting for 45 per cent of both. Homes above Rs 1.5 crore made up 61 per cent of new supply. CRE Matrix and India Sotheby’s recorded 1,494 primary-market Gurugram sales above Rs 10 crore in 2025, worth Rs 24,120 crore, up 80 per cent year on year.

According to Sandeep Chhillar, Founder and Chairman, Landmark Group, Gurugram has established itself as one of Delhi-NCR’s prominent luxury residential destinations, supported by its corporate ecosystem, social infrastructure and evolving urban landscape.

"As the city continues to expand, Dwarka Expressway is emerging as an important extension of this growth, offering new opportunities for luxury residential communities. The corridor’s improving connectivity and proximity to commercial hubs are shaping homebuyer interest, with families increasingly looking for more than just luxury homes. Access to workplaces, retail, leisure and everyday conveniences within a well-planned neighbourhood will play an important role in defining its appeal. The focus is gradually shifting towards creating self-sustained communities where connectivity, convenience and quality of living complement each other,” Chhillar said.

Business families, senior professionals, HNIs and NRIs are among buyers. Some are upgrading; others need space for parents or as per their evolving lifestyle. CBRE’s 2026 outlook notes interest in exclusivity and larger homes.

Noida Expressway draws families seeking space and greenery

In Noida, ANAROCK put Sector 150’s Q3 2026 rate at Rs 14,980 per sq ft, up 1 per cent. Savills recorded 15 per cent annual growth in Noida’s under-construction values.

Prateek Tiwari, Managing Director, Prateek Group, said, “Noida Expressway, particularly Sector 150, appeals to buyers who want a different balance between their home and its surroundings. They are looking beyond apartment size to openness, views and the character of the neighbourhood. We see growing interest in homes that combine access to Noida’s employment centres with green surroundings, outdoor spaces and lifestyle amenities. Buyers consider natural light, privacy and room for family activities alongside connectivity. For families settling for the long term, these qualities can be as important as the size or specification of the residence itself.”

South Delhi offers a blend of modern comfort and neighbourhood legacy

South Delhi retains established neighbourhoods. Nehru Place and Okhla are commercial hubs; Saket and Vasant Kunj offer retail, healthcare and social facilities. Savills recorded a 15 per cent annual rise in Delhi luxury-floor values in H1 2026.

According to Gautam Kanodia, Founder of KREEVA and Kanodia Group, Delhi-NCR’s residential market is seeing evolving homebuyer preferences, with luxury housing demand increasingly shaped by the balance between modern living and established neighbourhood advantages.

"South Delhi, in particular, continues to hold a distinct appeal for homebuyers, not just for its established social infrastructure and premium residential character, but also for the familiarity and sense of belonging it offers. The opportunity is to offer contemporary residences that respect that attachment, combining privacy and generous living spaces with the comfort of remaining close to familiar places and people. Buyers in established neighbourhoods know what they value, from spacious interiors and thoughtful design to privacy and modern conveniences. The challenge is to meet these expectations while preserving the familiarity and sense of belonging that distinguish South Delhi as a residential address,” he concluded.

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