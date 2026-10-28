From connectivity to long-term value, here's what Tricity buyers are prioritising in 2026

From larger homes and thoughtful design to integrated amenities, green spaces and connectivity, festive-season demand reflects evolving homebuyer priorities. In the Tricity region, which comprises Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali, festive-season buyers are looking beyond ownership to assess lifestyle, convenience and long-term value. Larger living areas, functional layouts, natural light and flexible spaces are becoming important as buyers seek homes that adapt to changing family needs.

Space and design take centre stage

According to Tejpreet Singh Gill, Managing Director, Gillco Group, the festive season brings renewed confidence among homebuyers, but today's home-buying decisions are increasingly driven by practical considerations and long-term aspirations.

"Buyers are looking beyond the number of rooms to understand how efficiently a home is designed, how much usable space it offers and whether it can accommodate their evolving needs. In markets such as Mohali, where residential development continues to expand, the combination of thoughtful planning, comfort and a well-connected location is becoming central to the homebuying decision,” Gill said.

Integrated living and green spaces gain relevance

Buyers are increasingly evaluating landscaped spaces, fitness facilities, recreational amenities and community planning. Walking paths and open areas offer opportunities for outdoor activity and social interaction, making the quality of shared spaces an important consideration.

Connectivity remains a key factor

Access to workplaces, schools, healthcare, retail destinations and transport links continues to influence buying decisions. Mohali’s expanding residential and commercial profile offers more choices, but buyers are also assessing everyday travel times and supporting infrastructure.

“Connectivity continues to be one of the strongest considerations for homebuyers in the Tricity market, but the way people assess location has become more comprehensive. Buyers want convenient access to workplaces, schools, healthcare and lifestyle destinations, while also considering the quality of the surrounding infrastructure. A well-located home must offer more than proximity to a major road; it should provide practical convenience today and have the potential to remain attractive as the region develops,” said Vishal Goyal, Director, Highland Group.

Lifestyle aspirations meet long-term investment thinking

A home remains a major financial commitment. Buyers are weighing affordability, payment plans, project progress, developer credentials and long-term value. Transparency around approvals, RERA registration, specifications and delivery timelines also supports informed decisions.

Umang Jindal, CEO of Homeland Group, said the festive season remains an important time for families to decide on homeownership, but the modern buyer is more informed and discerning.

"Alongside aspirations around better design and lifestyle amenities, buyers want confidence in the developer, clarity on delivery commitments and a property that fits their long-term plans. The real estate offering has to bring these elements together. A home should meet the needs of the family today while continuing to make sense as a long-term asset,” Jindal concluded.

According to experts, thoughtful design, dependable infrastructure and transparent communication will remain important differentiators for developers.

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