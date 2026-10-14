Free calls, cheap internet and 100 million users in 170 days: How Jio transformed India before its IPO

The market is gearing up for digital services firm Jio Platforms' initial public offering (IPO), which is expected to be one of the most significant public offerings in corporate history. Ahead of this milestone market debut, it is worth looking back at the digital revolution that transformed India.From introducing free voice calls and affordable internet services to rapidly expanding its subscriber base, Jio transformed how millions of Indians communicate, consume content, and access online services.

Ordinary Indians became stakeholders

Dhirubhai Ambani helped popularise equity investment among ordinary Indians with Reliance's iconic 1977 public issue. This legacy is now being taken forward by Mukesh Ambani, who is reshaping the nation's economic landscape as Jio continues to reshape India's digital landscape..

Free calling changed the telecom market

Mobile calls and internet data were generally more expensive before Jio's entry. In 2016, Mukesh Ambani's company, Reliance Jio, entered the telecom market. With free voice calling and affordable mobile data, the company sparked a paradigm shift that transformed how millions of Indians used their mobile phones. Jio, which reached 100 million users in just 170 days, is now also in the news for its potential IPO.

Free voice calls and introductory data offers in its initial phase drove a rapid rise in mobile internet usage and pressured other telecom companies to revise their service prices and plans.

Jio's goal was not only to add more customers but also to make communication services accessible to more Indians. Cheap data made it easier to watch videos, study online, and use digital services.

Access to small towns and remote areas

Jio did not limit its network expansion to major cities. The company also focused on extending connectivity to hilly areas, forests, and tribal settlements. In these areas, mobile networks matter for more than entertainment or social media. People can contact their families when needed, connect to healthcare services, and access digital opportunities.

How the internet became essential during the COVID-19 pandemic

The importance of the internet increased further during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. Schools moved online, many companies adopted work-from-home arrangements, and the use of digital platforms for medical consultations increased. During this time, mobile networks also helped families stay connected. Children could study online, and many people continued working digitally. Services from telecom companies, including Jio, played a crucial role in this transformation.

Why is Jio in the news before its IPO?

Jio's decade-long growth is now in focus ahead of its proposed IPO. The company began with affordable calling and data, but over time, digital services and connectivity have become more important. The proposed IPO has drawn investor attention, as it could allow public investors to buy shares in Jio Platforms. Jio's story so far shows how affordable services, massive network expansion, and digital needs have helped transform India's telecom market.

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