Fractal Analytics files IPO papers with SEBI in endeavour to become first listed Indian AI firm As per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), it includes a fresh equity issue worth up to Rs 1,279.3 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 3,620.7 crore by existing investors.

Mumbai:

In an endeavour to become the first listed AI firm in India, artificial intelligence solutions provider Fractal Analytics has taken a first step towards going public. The Mumbai-headquartered company has filed its preliminary papers with the markets regulator SEBI to raise Rs 4,900 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). At the indicated price, it could be valued at more than USD 3.5 billion, news agency PTI reported quoting people familiar with the development.

On successful listing, Fractal Analytics would become the first Indian AI-focused company to debut on the Dalal Street.

Draft Red Herring Prospectus Details

The proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh equity issue and an offer for sale. As per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), it includes a fresh equity issue worth up to Rs 1,279.3 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 3,620.7 crore by existing investors.

The OFS includes stake sales worth Rs 1,462.6 crore by Quinag Bidco Ltd, Rs 1,999.6 crore by TPG Fett Holdings Pte Ltd, Rs 29.5 crore by Satya Kumari Remala and Rao Venkateswara Remala, and Rs 129 crore by GLM Family Trust.

Fractal has kept the option open for a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 255.8 crore. If that happens, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced accordingly.

How Company Plans To Use Proceeds?

According to available information, proceeds from the fresh issue would be used for investing in its arm Fractal USA to repay borrowings, setting up new offices in India, purchasing laptops, and ramping up research and development.

Additionally, fresh capital will be allocated towards marketing the Fractal Alpha platform, as well as funding acquisitions and other strategic initiatives.

About Fractal Analytics

Fractal Analytics was founded by Srikanth Velamakanni and Pranay Agrawal in 2000. The company offers data-driven insights and end-to-end AI solutions to aid business decision-making. It works with large multinational clients across sectors. The company is backed by marquee investors, including TPG, Apax, and Gaja.