Will iPhone manufacturer Foxconn set up manufacturing unit in Noida's Yeida region? An official source at the Centre also confirmed that discussions have started to set up a Foxconn electronics manufacturing services unit in Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi:

Apple's top global vendor and Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn is reportedly in talks with the Uttar Pradesh government to set up an electronics manufacturing unit in the state. According to news agency PTI, the investment pitch was made by Invest UP to Foxconn at the time of the final land allocation for the HCL-Foxconn chip joint venture Vama Sundari - for which 48 acres of land have already been allocated in sector 28 of YEIDA.

The joint venture will initially invest Rs 3,706 crore in setting up an outsourced semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility and expects to create around 4,000 jobs.

"The Uttar Pradesh government, through Invest UP, is in discussion with Foxconn to get their electronics manufacturing unit in the state. During the discussion, the state government mentioned the availability of 300-acre land under Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA)," a source was quoted as saying by the report.

An official source at the Centre also confirmed that discussions have started to set up a Foxconn electronics manufacturing services unit in Uttar Pradesh.

"The discussions are at a very initial stage. There is no discussion on the type of products... Foxconn will manufacture," another source involved in the discussion said.

According to the report, the Taiwanese tech major has not commented on the development and the query sent to the Uttar Pradesh government remained unanswered.

Foxconn is the biggest iPhone producer in the country.

According to ICEA, mobile phone exports from India have crossed an all-time high of Rs 2 lakh crore in FY 2024-25, a 55 per cent growth over the Rs 1.29 lakh crore recorded in FY 2023-24.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that the iPhone alone accounted for Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth of exports in the smartphone segment.

Most of the mobile phone manufacturers like Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Dixon, and Lava, among others, have their production units in Uttar Pradesh.

With PTI inputs