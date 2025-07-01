Four-lane flyover to open for public in Ranchi on July 3, traffic jams will be reduced The 4.18-km elevated corridor, also known as Ratu Road flyover, was built at Rs 558 crore, beginning at Naga Baba Khatal near Raj Bhavan and ending near OTC Ground, an official told PTI.

Ranchi:

A four-lane flyover in the Jharkhand capital of Ranchi is all set to be inaugurated on July 3 by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Once opend to all, the traffic jams in the area will be reduced and it will be a blessing for regular commuters.

“Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the flyover at a function in OTC ground," Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth told reporters.

Check cost of Four-lane flyover

The construction of the flyover started in November 2022. it should be noted that the people of Ranchi were eagerly waiting for this flyover, as it will help them get rid of the perennial traffic jam in the area.

Garhwa-Rehla four-lane bypass to open on July 3

In the meantime, Palamu MP Vishnu Dayal Ram said that Gadkari will also inaugurate Garhwa-Rehla four-lane bypass on July 3.

In a first for Ranchi, the particular flyover is being equipped with Rs 8cr worth of noise barrier-cum-view cutters to absorb up to 95% of traffic noise.