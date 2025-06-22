Foundation stone for Noida Film City to be laid in late June, Phase 1 to cost up to Rs 1,500 crore Uttar Pradesh is launching the International Film City in Greater Noida with a late‑June foundation stone ceremony led by CM Yogi Adityanath. The Rs 900–1,510 crore first phase will introduce modern studios, an institute, and cultural facilities across 230 acres.

Greater Noida:

A landmark development is underway in Greater Noida as Uttar Pradesh prepares to launch its most ambitious entertainment hub yet: the International Film City in Sector‑21 along the Yamuna Expressway. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to lay the foundation stone in late June, with some reports suggesting June 16, while others saying before June 30 (an official date is yet to be confirmed), either in person or via video conference. The project is spearheaded by Bayview Bhutani Film City Pvt Ltd (a joint venture between filmmaker Boney Kapoor and the Bhutani Group) in partnership with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA)

First phase: Rs 900–1,510 crore over 230 acres

The first phase of the project will cover approximately 230 acres and is expected to cost between Rs 900 crore and Rs 1,510 crore. It will include core film infrastructure such as 13 to 14 sound stages, a film and television institute, permanent outdoor sets, an underwater shooting studio, actor accommodation, a convention centre, and a film museum.

Green light after layout revisions

YEIDA initially paused approval due to non-compliance with green cover (15% mandatory), NOCs, and structural safety certificates. After reworking the layout, the authority approved the industrial portion (80-acre core area) and cleared the way for the ceremony

Bigger vision: 1,000 acres over four phases

The Film City is planned to be developed in four phases across eight years, spanning 1,000 acres in total. Commercial and entertainment zones, including hotels, retail outlets, and recreational spaces, will be introduced in later phases, once the core film infrastructure becomes operational.

Economic and regional impact

Officials estimate that the project could generate up to five lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities. Located near the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, the Film City is strategically positioned to attract domestic and international productions, further strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s position as a growing centre for the film and media industry.