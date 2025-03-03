Foreign liquor to be cheaper in this state, govt decides to scrap additional excise duty The scrapping of the additional excise duty will bring the retail prices of foreign liquor down by approximately Rs 40 to Rs 3,000 per bottle.

Foreign liquor is set to get cheaper in Chhattisgarh as the state government has decided to scrap the 'additional excise duty' of 9.5 per cent imposed on them. According to officials, the scrapping of the additional excise duty will bring the retail prices of foreign liquor - particularly in the medium and high-range categories - down by approximately Rs 40 to Rs 3,000 per bottle.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday evening, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

"The cabinet approved the Chhattisgarh Excise Policy for the financial year 2025-26. As per the new policy, the 674 liquor shops will continue to be functional in the next financial year and the premium shops will be operated as per requirement," the public relations department official said.

"For supply of country liquor the existing rate offer will continue to remain effective. The wholesale procurement and distribution of foreign liquor will continue to be managed by Chhattisgarh State Beverages Corporation Limited. Infrastructure development fee on liquor will remain unchanged, while 'additional excise duty' of 9.5 per cent on retail foreign liquor will be scrapped in the next financial year," he said.

The decision is expected to bring two major benefits, including foreign liquor in Chhattisgarh becoming affordable and curbing smuggling of liquor from other states, the official said.

"The government believes when liquor prices remain uniform, there will be no incentive for illegal imports. This move will not only benefit the state's revenue but also help maintain market stability," the official added.

In another key decision, the cabinet has authorized the state Good Governance and Convergence Department to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vyakti Vikas Kendra India (The Art of Living) for livelihood generation and the welfare of rural Chhattisgarh, the official added.

