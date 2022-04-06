Forbes billionaires list 2022: Here's who joined Ambani, Adani as India's richest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE Mukesh Ambani (left), Gautam Adani (right)

Forbes list of India's billionaires is out! With a combined wealth of $167.5 billion, Mukhesh Ambani and Gautam Adani took the top two spots, ranking as India's top Richie Riches.

Ambani had ranked 10th on Forbes Global list this year, followed by industrialist Adani with a close cut. Ambani's net worth was estimated at a whopping $90.7 billion.

Here are the top 10 richest Indians on Forbes India's Billionaires List 2022:

1. Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani had retained his position as Asia's richest and the tenth richest in the world. His net worth is $90.7 billion.

2. Gautam Adani and family

Asia's second richest and founder of India's top Multinational conglomerate company, Adani has a net worth of $90 billion. He ranks as the 11th richest in the world currently.

3. Shiv Nadar

Nadar is the founder of HCL Technologies, and ranks 47 in the world as the rochest. He has a net worth of $28.7 billion.

4. Cyrus Poonawalla

Poonawala is the founder of Serum Institute of India, that manufactured India's Covid-19 vaccine Covishield. This doubled his wealth by 22 per cent. Poonawala's wealth is estimated at $24.3 billion. He currently ranks 56 in the world.

5. Radhakishan Damani

Damani is the man behind Avenue Supermarkets that operates D-Marts across India. He has a net worth of $20 billion. He ranks 81 in the world.

6. Lakshmi Mittal

Lakshmi is the chairman of ArcelorMittal, which is now largest steel and mining output company in the world. He occupies 89th rank in the world.

7. Savitri Jindal and family

The only woman in this list, Savitri is the brains behind OP Jindal group, a steel and power conglomerate. Her net worth is $17.9 billion, and she ranks 91 in the world, and is one of 13 Indian women on the billionaires’ list.

8. Kumar Birla

Birla is the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, a Multinational conglomerate company. Kumar ranks 109 in the world and has a net worth of $16.5 billion.

9. Dilip Shanghvi

The man behind Sun Pharmaceuticals, one of the world's largest pharma companies, Shanghvi ranks 115 in the world. He has a net worth of $15.6 billion.

10. Uday Kotak

The chairman of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak ranks 129 in the world and has a net worth of $14.3 billion.

