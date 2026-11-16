FMCG stock under Rs 100 to be in focus as Q2 net profit rises 23.93% YoY, revenue up 24.89%

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company GRM Overseas will be in focus as the company has announced year-on-year (YoY) growth in both revenue and profitability for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026. The stock has corrected significantly over the past one year and has dipped around 40 per cent. In the last trading session the counter had closed at Rs 89.90, with a fall of Rs 0.71 or 0.78 per cent from the previous close of Rs 90.61 on the BSE. During the day, the stock had touched the intraday high of Rs 92.10 and an intraday low of Rs 89.25. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,862.82 crore.

Quarterly results

According to the information shared, the company's consolidated revenue from operations for Q2 FY27 rose 24.89 per cent year-on-year to Rs 452.64 crore, up from Rs 362.43 crore in the corresponding quarter last year (Q2 FY26). Sequentially, revenue rose 6.13 per cent from Rs 426.51 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit After Tax (PAT) also rose 23.93 per cent YoY to Rs 18.29 crore in Q2 FY27, up from Rs 14.76 crore in Q2 FY26. However, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, net profit fell 13.06 per cent to Rs 21.04 crore in Q1 FY27. Profit Before Tax (PBT) climbed 35.48 per cent YoY to Rs 25.17 crore.

On a standalone basis, the company posted revenue from operations of Rs 352.74 crore, up 21.28 per cent YoY from Rs 290.86 crore in Q2 FY26. Standalone net profit surged 63.64 per cent YoY to Rs 14.42 crore, up from Rs 8.81 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Particulars Q2 FY27(30.09.2026) Q1 FY27(30.06.2026) Q2 FY26(30.09.2025) YoY Change(per cent) QoQ Change(per cent) H1 FY27(30.09.2026) H1 FY26(30.09.2025) H1 YoY Change(per cent) Revenue from Operations Rs 452.64 Rs 426.51 Rs 362.43 24.89 per cent 6.13 per cent Rs 879.16 Rs 689.21 27.56 per cent Other Income Rs 0.75 Rs 0.48 Rs 9.65 -92.19 per cent 56.08 per cent Rs 1.24 Rs 17.30 -92.86 per cent Total Income Rs 453.40 Rs 427.00 Rs 372.08 21.86 per cent 6.18 per cent Rs 880.39 Rs 706.51 24.61 per cent Total Expenses Rs 428.23 Rs 397.09 Rs 353.50 21.14 per cent 7.84 per cent Rs 825.32 Rs 662.55 24.57 per cent Profit Before Tax (PBT) Rs 25.17 Rs 29.90 Rs 18.58 35.48 per cent -15.83 per cent Rs 55.07 Rs 43.96 25.28 per cent Net Profit (before Associate) Rs 18.76 Rs 21.40 Rs 14.76 27.11 per cent -12.33 per cent Rs 40.17 Rs 33.85 18.65 per cent Net Profit After Tax (PAT)* Rs 18.29 Rs 21.04 Rs 14.76 23.93 per cent -13.06 per cent Rs 39.33 Rs 33.85 16.19 per cent Basic EPS (in Rs) Rs 0.88 Rs 1.02 Rs 0.71 23.94 per cent -13.73 per cent Rs 1.90 Rs 1.63 16.56 per cent

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has risen 6,321.43 per cent in 10 years. However, it has corrected 44.40 per cent year to date, compared with a 3.94 per cent dip in the benchmark index.

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